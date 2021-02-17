Guerin Emig: OSU fans appreciate Cade Cunningham, it's just a pity they must do so from afar

Boynton understands the attendance-capped circumstances same as we do. This isn’t a plea to suddenly open the gates and feed the pandemic.

This is a regret is all.

There are 340 Division I teams playing basketball. OSU is the one with the next top NBA pick. Consider those odds and ask: When will the Cowboys be so fortunate again? Will they ever?

But this isn’t just about hype, about lamenting the day the grandkids ask: “What was it like going to go watch Cunningham in college?” and you must answer: “Well, see... There was this virus...”

It’s the depth at which the kid plays, and the basketball savvy of OSU fans who have been coming to home games since Gallagher-Iba Arena was Gallagher Hall.

If attendance was closer to the arena’s 3,611 capacity than the 3,350 announced Tuesday?

“I think Cade would understand better why Oklahoma State basketball fans are really, really great fans,” Boynton figured. “Because he has an understanding of the game. And they would relate to one another.”