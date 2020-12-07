Guerin Emig: OSU falls beneath Texas in Big 12 rankings, and that is not good

I’ll replace rankings with bowl projections next week with the end of the regular season. Cue up some Europe.
It’s the final countdown...
1 – Iowa State (8-2 overall, 8-1 in the Big 12)
Last week: Destroyed West Virginia 42-6
Matt Campbell will get a call or two from programs with bigger profiles, budgets than ISU after this season. My belief is that the coach at the smaller program has a much more difficult time leaving for the bigger job if he’s just had a special season.
This is a special Cyclones team whose coach will have a very hard time saying goodbye now.
Next game: Dec. 19 in the Big 12 Championship
---
2 – Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2)
Last week: Looked a little sleepy in 27-14 win over Baylor
Spencer Rattler was far from his sharpest against the Bears, but I expect a bounceback from the young quarterback this week at West Virginia. More concerning is how average Baylor’s defense made OU’s offensive line and receivers look over long stretches of Saturday night.
The Sooners need a lot more from both positions if they’re going to win their Big 12 championship rematch against Iowa State.
Next game: Saturday at West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ABC)
---
3 – Texas (6-3, 5-3)
Last week: Rolled at Kansas State 69-31
Whoever coaches the Longhorns next year might want to hand the ball to Bijan Robinson, and not just because Sam Ehlinger won’t be around to quarterback. Robinson, the five-star freshman running back, carried nine times for 172 yards and three touchdowns at K-State.
Number of runs for Ehlinger this season (sacks included, but still...): 108.
Number of carries for Robinson: 76.
Ouch.
Next game: Saturday at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
---
4 – Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3)
Last week: Went from 16-7 halftime lead at TCU to 29-22 defeat
Never thought I’d rank the Cowboys beneath the Longhorns in December, but here we are. That’s how a frustrating season in Stillwater becomes an underachieving one.
I get the injury issues, and the weird vibe of the entire college football year. But fans tend to plug their ears and thumb their noses at excuses, pandemic or not.
Mike Gundy’s going to hear a lot of grumbling over the next several weeks.
Next game: Saturday at Baylor, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
---
5 – TCU (5-4, 5-4)
Last week: Rallied to beat OSU 29-22
I scoffed when TCU announced a makeshift home finale against Louisiana Tech last week. Then I watched quarterback Max Duggan account for 369 yards and 3 touchdowns to help rescue a win over OSU.
Now, I say Duggan deserves a curtain call.
Next game: Saturday vs. La Tech, 6 p.m. (FS1)
---
6 – West Virginia (5-4, 4-4)
Last week: Meek effort in 42-6 loss at Iowa State
I like Neal Brown and all, but what is he doing kicking field goals down 35-0 and 42-3 in the fourth quarter, inside the Iowa State 20-yard line both times? What does that accomplish?
Next game: Saturday vs. OU, 11 a.m. (ABC)
---
7 – Kansas State (4-6, 4-5)
Last week: Allowed 608 yards in 69-31 loss to Texas
The setback that’s going to haunt the Sooners at the end of their season, and maybe for a few more seasons: 38-35 to K-State Sept. 26 in Norman.
Next game: A bowl game to be determined
---
8 – Baylor (2-6, 2-6)
Last week: Made it rough on OU before bowing 27-14
I’m not sure if Jalen Pitre is a safety or a linebacker. All I can tell you is the Baylor defensive terror is going to make a lot of NFL money soon.
Next game: Saturday vs. OSU, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
---
9 – Texas Tech (4-6, 3-6)
Last week: Held off Kansas 16-13
Keith Patterson, the Marlow native who coached at Altus, Ardmore and Edmond Santa Fe High School before landing on Tulsa’s staff in 2003, was Red Raiders head coach in the absence of Matt Wells Saturday. Pretty cool to see him get the W.
Next game: Tech could get a bowl invite in a year there are no postseason restrictions on teams
---
10 – Kansas (0-9, 0-8)
Last week: Fought but fell at Tech 16-13
Seriously, good on Les Miles for getting his team to scrap this late in such a lost season.
Next game: Saturday vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
