Guerin Emig: OSU falls beneath Texas in Big 12 rankings, and that is not good

I’ll replace rankings with bowl projections next week with the end of the regular season. Cue up some Europe.

It’s the final countdown...

1 – Iowa State (8-2 overall, 8-1 in the Big 12)

Last week: Destroyed West Virginia 42-6

Matt Campbell will get a call or two from programs with bigger profiles, budgets than ISU after this season. My belief is that the coach at the smaller program has a much more difficult time leaving for the bigger job if he’s just had a special season.

This is a special Cyclones team whose coach will have a very hard time saying goodbye now.

Next game: Dec. 19 in the Big 12 Championship

---

2 – Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2)

Last week: Looked a little sleepy in 27-14 win over Baylor

Spencer Rattler was far from his sharpest against the Bears, but I expect a bounceback from the young quarterback this week at West Virginia. More concerning is how average Baylor’s defense made OU’s offensive line and receivers look over long stretches of Saturday night.