Baylor made a similar announcement Tuesday. Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Kansas State had previously canceled on-campus tailgating.
Ever soaked up the scene outside the Cowboys’, Cyclones’ or Wildcats’ stadium before kickoff? If you have, you understand that this is a tough one.
You must also understand that decisions to punt tailgating at these schools, and others like Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Ole Miss (The Grove, man), are not made lightly. This isn’t just jacking with tradition, it’s stiff-arming fans who typically spend money on campus and in the college community.
Trust me that athletic directors making these sad announcements get it. They understand the cost and angst in play. They know that doing the right thing can feel crappy.
Here, we need to bring in one of those ADS – OSU deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg.
I caught Weiberg’s interview with Julia Benbrook on Ostate.tv last week. When Benbrook asked about tailgating, Weiberg gave a perfectly measured answer.
“We have one of the best tailgating environments in all of college football and I can’t wait for that to come back,” he said. “Everything that the OSU campus is going through to have class on Monday through Friday in the classrooms... They’re going through extraordinary lengths to keep the students and the professors and the faculty and staff safe on campus on Monday through Friday. We just need to be part of that.
“You can’t have that going on on campus Monday through Friday and then look out onto the campus and see tailgating like we’re used to seeing going on. That would defeat the whole purpose of what they’re trying to do to have class here this fall.”
Look at it this way... Some are upset that a tailgate ban denies everyone one of college’s richest social experiences.
But if you open campus to tailgate gatherings, you risk denying everyone college’s ultimate social experience, which is actually being on campus.
Last I checked, OSU and OU are both trying to provide that experience. They haven’t gone completely virtual with classes.
I don’t know how long they can keep that up – I don’t even know if it’s smart to keep that up – but they are trying. As long as that’s the case, they must go to extraordinary lengths to protect their campus communities.
If that means nixing one of the traditions and passions of a college football Saturday on their campuses, so be it. Weiberg spelled that out plainly.
We would be wise to let his words sink in, even if we don’t like hearing them.
