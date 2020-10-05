Guerin Emig: OSU clear of Big 12 field one month into bizarre season

Remember when we took a long look at Big 12 Conference football and figured it was Oklahoma, Texas and eight afterthoughts? That was two weeks ago, my friends.
Now? It’s Oklahoma State and nine afterthoughts.
I’m quite sure 2020 has more chaos in store, but here’s a look at the league as of today...
1 – Oklahoma State (3-0)
Last week: Bagged a professional 47-7 win at Kansas
How frenzied are the Cowboys playing defense right now? Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez were nearly knocked out of Saturday’s win... by their own gang-tackling teammates.
Lunch is on Rodarius Williams (Ogbongbemiga) and Brendon Evers (Rodriguez) this week. Or the aspirin at least.
This Saturday: no game
---
2 – Iowa State (2-1)
Last week: Upset Oklahoma, 37-30
Early favorite for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year: Breece Hall. What a horse. Went for 139 yards and two scores against OU one week after going for 154 at TCU. Both wins.
Early favorite for Big 12 Comeback of the Year: Matt Campbell. I actually started wondering if Campbell was overrated after his season-opening loss to Louisiana. Silly me.
This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
---
3 – Kansas State (2-1)
Last week: Held off Texas Tech, 31-21
The first time the camera caught 5-5 scatback Deuce Vaughn against Arkansas State Sept. 12, I thought, “That guy’s gonna remind a lot of people of Darren Sproles if he’s any good.”
Vaughn is good all right. You see him streak to that 70-yard touchdown to decide Saturday’s victory? Looked a lot like Sproles once upon a time. He looked a lot like Sproles the first time we all saw him.
Turns out he plays like Sproles, too.
This Saturday: at TCU, 3 p.m. (FOX)
---
4 – TCU (1-1)
Last week: Upset Texas in Austin, 33-31
We all thought Bob Stoops was in burnt orange heads once. Say hello to Gary Patterson, who has beaten Texas six times over his last seven tries.
Patterson got the better of Tom Herman Saturday because TCU quarterback Max Duggan got the better of Sam Ehlinger. Just like we all predicted he would, right?
This Saturday: vs. K-State, 3 p.m. (FOX)
---
5 – West Virginia (2-1)
Last week: Went to the second overtime to beat Baylor, 27-21
West Virginia had first crack in the first OT. The Mountaineers faced fourth-and-1 from the Baylor 16. The safe play? Kick a field goal and take your chances on defense.
Instead, Jarret Doege completed a 10-yard pass and WVU went on to score a touchdown. Mounties coach Neal Brown played to win, and he went on to win in the second OT. Good for him.
Oh, and the postscript? Baylor answered with a touchdown in the first OT. If Brown kicks that field field, he loses 20-17.
This Saturday: no game
---
6 – Texas (2-1)
Last week: Fell to TCU, 33-31
Keaontay’s Ingram fumble at the TCU 1-yard line with less than three minutes remaining was the turnover everyone remembered. But what about Ehlinger’s four interceptions?
“This university deserves better,” Ehlinger told media after the loss.
I know we aren’t conditioned to feel sorry for the Longhorns, but man that is a rough thing to say.
This Saturday: vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m. (FOX)
---
7 – Oklahoma (1-2)
Last week: Turned a 30-23 fourth-quarter lead into a 37-30 loss
That’s two straight blown leads and two straight Big 12 setbacks for a team used to jumping ahead and staying there. It’s one thing for a program like OU to be 0-2 in a conference. It’s another do it in the fashion the Sooners have.
The last time an OU head coach faced this heavy a psychological battle, John Blake was coaching and Lincoln Riley was drawing plays in the dirt during Muleshoe Elementary recess.
This Saturday: vs. Texas, 11 a.m. (FOX)
---
8 – Baylor (1-1)
Last week: Dropped 27-21 double OT decision at WVU
Thirty-three Baylor runs net 27 yards in Morgantown. This is what happens when you go from loading up on Kansas one week, then trying to move the ball against a serious defense the next.
Memo to OSU after loading up on Kansas Saturday: It won’t be as easy your next time out at Baylor in two weeks.
This Saturday: no game
---
9 – Texas Tech (1-2)
Last week: Lost at K-State, 31-21
Backup QB Henry Colombi played pretty well after starter Alan Bowman was knocked from Saturday’s game in the first quarter. The Red Raiders lost because K-State backup Will Howard, who replaced injured Skylar Thompson, played better. Or rather, made bigger plays in the decisive fourth quarter.
This Saturday: at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
---
10 – Kansas (0-3)
Last week: Destroyed by OSU, 47-7
Easy prediction: In December, we’ll realize the best thing the Jayhawks did during their latest dreadful season was dedicate a Gale Sayers statue at halftime of the OSU game. Sayers is the first African American so immortalized on the Kansas campus.
It should have been done before 2020, but at least KU got there.
This Saturday: no game
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
Twitter: @GuerinEmig
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!