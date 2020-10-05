Guerin Emig: OSU clear of Big 12 field one month into bizarre season

Early favorite for Big 12 Comeback of the Year: Matt Campbell. I actually started wondering if Campbell was overrated after his season-opening loss to Louisiana. Silly me.

This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

---

3 – Kansas State (2-1)

Last week: Held off Texas Tech, 31-21

The first time the camera caught 5-5 scatback Deuce Vaughn against Arkansas State Sept. 12, I thought, “That guy’s gonna remind a lot of people of Darren Sproles if he’s any good.”

Vaughn is good all right. You see him streak to that 70-yard touchdown to decide Saturday’s victory? Looked a lot like Sproles once upon a time. He looked a lot like Sproles the first time we all saw him.

Turns out he plays like Sproles, too.

This Saturday: at TCU, 3 p.m. (FOX)

---

4 – TCU (1-1)

Last week: Upset Texas in Austin, 33-31

We all thought Bob Stoops was in burnt orange heads once. Say hello to Gary Patterson, who has beaten Texas six times over his last seven tries.