Guerin Emig: OSU basketball verdict reveals NCAA can be worse than broken or irrelevant, it can be harmful

There is irreversible self-inflicted NCAA damage in this case.

Here is an organization whose core mission is to develop young men and women. The organization itself promotes that ideology every time it refers to “student-athletes” or airs a commercial about college football and volleyball players becoming doctors and engineers.

Where in this OSU basketball case is development taking place? The only lesson imparted on the Cowboys’ 17 student-athletes is that you can be at the wrong place at the wrong time, even six years after the fact.

This could have been an accountability tool, OSU having sacked the assistant coach, benched the player temporarily and cooperated with investigators throughout. Guess not.

It could have been about a young man’s moral compass. Carroll made a mistake, felt fishy about it and owned up to it.

The NCAA focused on Evans instead, on the fact he did not cooperate and own up. So much for the notion of adults serving as examples for our children.

This could have been been a case study in perspective.

Yes, we screw up occasionally, sometimes worse than others. OSU screwed up a few times and committed major NCAA infractions in football and wrestling between 1978-92.