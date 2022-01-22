Guerin Emig: OSU AD Chad Weiberg opens up about Mike Gundy and Gundy's vision for Cowboy football

This is a high time for OSU football. The respect and admiration between the coach and his administration is mutual.

“I believe we’ve got a great football coach,” Weiberg told me. “I sometimes don’t think he gets the credit for the success he’s had and what he has done here. And I think great things are still to come. To the degree that I can do my part to help move it in that direction, I hope he continues to get the recognition for being as good of a coach that he is ...

“The culture that Coach Gundy has built here ... He brings in really good young people. We don’t have problems. They graduate. They stay involved with the program. There’s so much that is good. He deserves that credit.”

The word Weiberg repeated throughout our post-football season conversation was “aligned.” You hear it from other athletic directors about their coaches, you don’t even notice. “Aligned” is assumed or expected most places.

To hear it from OSU’s AD? On the subject of a football coach who is as outspoken as he is complicated?

There is joy in Stillwater.