Guerin Emig: OSU a study in regret, anguish but also pride after excruciating Big 12 Championship defeat

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dezmon Jackson’s dive to the end zone fell short by the length of one of Pistol Pete’s bullets Saturday, Oklahoma State lost the Big 12 Championship to Baylor 21-16, and Cowboy football became a study in regret, anguish and pride.

“We should have won that game,” distraught OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said.

That the Cowboys did not, that they absorbed their second loss of the season and let their first league championship since 2011 and their first College Football Playoff berth slip away as a result? Here came the regret.

Baylor didn’t come close to scoring a point in the second half. The Bears committed bad penalties and mishandled a bad turnover. They took their 21-6 halftime lead and practically set it on fire.

And OSU could not take advantage.

The Cowboys ran three plays from Baylor’s 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter before settling for a field goal instead of a touchdown.

The Cowboys ran one play from the Baylor 2 and three plays from the Baylor 1 at the end of the game and didn’t get squat.

Was that a product of Baylor rising up or OSU falling down?