Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for OSU-Kansas State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Kansas State...

ONE PLAYER

OSU receiver Brennan Presley

The Cowboys moved Presley around the formation at Boise State last week before snaps, often motioning him to try to set up plays. Unfortunately, nothing came of it. Presley touched the ball twice, once on a 14-yard hitch pass completion, the other on a misdirection handoff in which he tried to reverse field and lost 4 yards.

This can’t continue. Presley is supposed to be OSU’s most dangerous offensive player. He’s got to get going in order for the Cowboys’ slumbering passing game to wake up.

Presley caught four balls against both Tulsa and Southwest Missouri State. He needs to catch at least as many against Kansas State Saturday.

His longest gain of the young season is 33 yards. He’s due to top that. He’s due a breakout game.

To have it against K-State’s stingy defense would be an enormous help.

ONE PROBLEM

K-State is particularly stingy against the run.