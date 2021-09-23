Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prognostication and one pick for OSU-Kansas State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Kansas State...
ONE PLAYER
OSU receiver Brennan Presley
The Cowboys moved Presley around the formation at Boise State last week before snaps, often motioning him to try to set up plays. Unfortunately, nothing came of it. Presley touched the ball twice, once on a 14-yard hitch pass completion, the other on a misdirection handoff in which he tried to reverse field and lost 4 yards.
This can’t continue. Presley is supposed to be OSU’s most dangerous offensive player. He’s got to get going in order for the Cowboys’ slumbering passing game to wake up.
Presley caught four balls against both Tulsa and Southwest Missouri State. He needs to catch at least as many against Kansas State Saturday.
His longest gain of the young season is 33 yards. He’s due to top that. He’s due a breakout game.
To have it against K-State’s stingy defense would be an enormous help.
ONE PROBLEM
K-State is particularly stingy against the run.
The Wildcats allowed an average 54.7 rushing yards in their three victories, the sixth-best figure in FBS. Stanford running back Austin Jones carried nine times for 28 yard in the Cardinal’s 24-7 loss in Manhattan Sept. 4. Devonte Lee, Nevada’s 235-pound bruiser, carried 10 times for 24 yards in the Wolf Pack’s 38-21 loss in Manhattan last week.
OSU will feed Jaylen Warren more than nine or 10 times this weekend in Stillwater, but there is little chance he’s going to set sail on another 218-yard night like the one at Boise.
K-State will commit to stopping Warren, LD Brown and Spencer Sanders in the run game. That leaves OSU’s offensive fate resting with that slumbering pass game. Do the Cowboys have it in them to win this one by air?
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
OSU’s first touchdown, in fact, comes by air. On second-and-goal inside the K-State 5-yard line, Sanders fakes a handoff to Brown, sets his feet and hits wide-open Cowboy back Braden Cassity. Cassity’s first career catch goes for his first career touchdown, a pretty big one in a low-scoring fist fight.
ONE PICK
O-State 20, K-State 16