Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction, one pick for OSU-Missouri State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Missouri State Saturday night in Stillwater...

ONE PLAYER

Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin.

The past month we heard a lot about Martin’s difficult adjustment to OSU after his 2020 transfer from Washington State. He had to get in better shape. He was away from his baby daughter. He shared some heart-to-hearts with Mike Gundy about these and other topics.

Then the month wound down and Hurricane Ida smashed into Martin’s hometown of Houma, La.

I know Cowboy fans are fired up to see Brennan Presley break out, to get their first look at freshman starting receiver Blaine Green.

But if ever a Poke pass-catcher needed a big game to overcome a rough stretch, it’s Martin in Saturday night’s opener.

ONE PROBLEM

Bobby Petrino.