Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction, one pick for OSU-Missouri State
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction, one pick for OSU-Missouri State

090321-tul-spt-emigblog osupredictions

Oklahoma State President Kayse Shrum talks to a reporter during day two of Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

With the season almost here, what type of success can fans expect from OSU and who are the players to watch?

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Missouri State Saturday night in Stillwater...

ONE PLAYER

Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin.

The past month we heard a lot about Martin’s difficult adjustment to OSU after his 2020 transfer from Washington State. He had to get in better shape. He was away from his baby daughter. He shared some heart-to-hearts with Mike Gundy about these and other topics.

Then the month wound down and Hurricane Ida smashed into Martin’s hometown of Houma, La.

I know Cowboy fans are fired up to see Brennan Presley break out, to get their first look at freshman starting receiver Blaine Green.

But if ever a Poke pass-catcher needed a big game to overcome a rough stretch, it’s Martin in Saturday night’s opener.

ONE PROBLEM

Bobby Petrino.

Among the handful of Oklahoma high school products on the Missouri State roster is Union linebacker Trae Thompson. I wish Trae and his fellow Okies a hard-fought, healthy game Saturday night.

The same for Skyler Cassity, the Bears’ outside linebackers coach who is also big brother to OSU Cowboy back Braden Cassity. Cool story right there.

I cannot, however, extend my grace to the Bears’ head coach, a guy who has won his share of games the past 20 years but has piled up more enemies than wins along the way.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The loudest roar of the night is from the Cowboys’ pregame entrance. Second-loudest is after Presley’s 64-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The third: a mid-game introduction of Dr. Kayse Shrum. A show of support and appreciation for OSU’s new president. Shrum has earned both after six tumultuous weeks instigated by the Cowboys’ Bedlam rival.

ONE PICK

Cowboys 40, Cubbies 19

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

