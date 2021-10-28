Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction, one pick for OSU-Kansas

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Kansas...
ONE PLAYER
Oklahoma State receiver Brennan Presley
Presley’s two highlight-reel touchdown catches at Iowa State last week should be a wake-up call for his offense. The dude needs the ball more.
Presley’s 6-catch effort in Ames marked a season high. He hadn’t caught 6 in a game since his breakout Cheez-It Bowl last December. He hadn’t caught more than 3 in a game since OSU’s win over Tulsa Sept. 11. That’s crazy.
I realize the Cowboys have some limitations throwing the ball, inconsistency with quarterback Spencer Sanders and with pass protection being foremost. But you must use the assets you do have.
Presley is an obvious asset. The Cowboys must use him to greater effect in order to stay in the Big 12 championship race. Last week was an encouraging start. Let’s see OSU build on that.
Let’s see Presley make 6 catches by the midway point of Saturday night’s second quarter.
ONE PROBLEM
Two weeks ago OSU faced Texas the Saturday after the Longhorns’ physically- and emotionally-draining loss to Oklahoma. I figured that played into the Cowboys’ hands, that there was no way Texas could psyche itself right back up and answer the bell against the Pokes.
Now that physical, emotional challenge is OSU’s. How do the Cowboys respond coming off their 3½-hour near miss at Iowa State? How can they possibly psyche themselves right back up and answer the bell against the Big 12’s worst team?
Maybe the scare Kansas put into OU last week will do the trick. It has Mike Gundy’s full attention. It should have his players’.
Whatever their source of motivation, the Cowboys must borrow from Texas two weeks ago, when the Longhorns surged to a 17-3 lead and might have blown out OSU had Jason Taylor not taken his interception 85 yards the other way.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Dominic Richardson enters the weekend with 24 carries for 68 yards and no touchdowns this season. That’s a commentary on Jaylen Warren’s productivity and how dependent OSU has been on it. Well, Warren shouldn’t have to run wild for the Cowboys to beat Kansas. OSU should open a comfortable first-half lead and give their workaholic a rest.
Richardson benefits by equaling his carries for the season, exceeding his yardage for the season – let’s give him 108 – and reaching the end zone twice.
ONE PICK
Pokes 40, Hawks 14