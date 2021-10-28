Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction, one pick for OSU-Kansas

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Kansas...

ONE PLAYER

Oklahoma State receiver Brennan Presley

Presley’s two highlight-reel touchdown catches at Iowa State last week should be a wake-up call for his offense. The dude needs the ball more.

Presley’s 6-catch effort in Ames marked a season high. He hadn’t caught 6 in a game since his breakout Cheez-It Bowl last December. He hadn’t caught more than 3 in a game since OSU’s win over Tulsa Sept. 11. That’s crazy.

I realize the Cowboys have some limitations throwing the ball, inconsistency with quarterback Spencer Sanders and with pass protection being foremost. But you must use the assets you do have.

Presley is an obvious asset. The Cowboys must use him to greater effect in order to stay in the Big 12 championship race. Last week was an encouraging start. Let’s see OSU build on that.

Let’s see Presley make 6 catches by the midway point of Saturday night’s second quarter.

ONE PROBLEM