Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU's opener against Central Michigan

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s season opener against Central Michigan

ONE PLAYER

OSU running back Dominic Richardson

The more we move forward, the more we realize what the Cowboys had in go-to ball-carrier Jaylen Warren last season. He wasn’t just a 1,000-yard college rusher, he was a future pro, having made the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 roster after a head-turning preseason.

Does OSU have an heir to Warren as the featured back? We could have asked this question exactly one year ago in the aftermath of Chuba Hubbard’s departure, since nobody knew Warren could make that kind of impact. The simple answer is Who knows?

The only certainty is Richardson, coming off a 373-yard season as Warren’s backup, will get first shot as OSU’s alpha runner.

“He is our guy. Everybody knows that, it’s no secret,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said recently. “So I’d like to get him started and get going.”

Richardson needs to get going much faster than LD Brown did in OSU’s 2021 opener. Brown carried 15 times for 30 yards in the Cowboys’ close shave against Missouri State, leaving Dunn to feature Warren the following week against Tulsa as a sort of Plan B. Warren became Plan A from there.

Richardson won’t want to spur Dunn to seek Plan B (Jaden Nixon? Ollie Gordon?) coming out of Thursday’s game.

ONE PROBLEM

The 21-point spread.

Central Michigan’s miraculous victory the last time it came to Stillwater should be enough to get the Cowboys’ attention Thursday night. No doubt Mike Gundy has shown “Three Ram Hurricane” to his players more than once this week, but really tuning in becomes a chore when you are playing a directional school from a mid-major conference.

Be careful, Pokes.

The Chippewas return starting quarterback Daniel Richardson. He might not have the arm of the guy who threw the 2016 Hail Mary (future pro Cooper Rush), but he did ring up 24 touchdown passes (vs. 6 interceptions) last year.

Even more dangerous is returning running back Lew Nichols III, the leading FBS rusher last year with 1,848 yards. Nichols rushed for 138 in CMU’s 24-21 Sun Bowl win over Washington State last New Year’s Eve, a result that gave the Chips a 9-4 record.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

On the last play of the first half, Spencer Sanders takes the snap from midfield and launches a jump ball toward the end zone.

The throw falls about 10 yards shy but is caught by 6-2 receiver Jaden Bray, who pitches it back to the trailing Braydon Johnson as he falls to the turf.

Johnson makes a beeline across the field and toward the end zone, and arrives just as he’s being tackled by half the Central Michigan pass coverage.

OSU scores to take a 28-7 halftime lead.

And the football gods even one out for Mike Gundy.

ONE PICK

Pokes 42, Chips 16