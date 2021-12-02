Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU's Big 12 Championship vs. Baylor

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s Big 12 Championship against Baylor...

ONE PLAYER

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders

If it’s one unit, it has to be OSU’s run defense. Baylor running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner have combined for 2,112 rushing yards. Smith alone has generated 1,366 and 12 touchdowns. If the Cowboys clamp down on both — and I like their chances given they have the sixth-best run defense in FBS — they clamp down on Baylor’s offense.

Individually, OSU’s most important presence is Sanders.

He is the best quarterback in this game, whether Baylor starts Gerry Bohanon (questionable with a hamstring injury) or backup Blake Shapen. The Bears’ No. 2 played well in last week’s 27-24 win over Texas Tech, but he is about to make his second college start. OSU tends to feast on inexperienced quarterbacks.

The question: Does Sanders play like the best quarterback in this game? I don’t have to remind OSU fans he threw three interceptions Oct. 2 against Baylor, or that he threw two more against Oklahoma last Saturday night. The Cowboys got away with it both times. They can’t afford to tempt fate again.