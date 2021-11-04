Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-West Virginia

ONE PROBLEM

The Mountaineers are, in fact, surging.

Doege went 21-of-28 for 257 yards in a 29-17 victory at TCU Oct. 23. He went 30-of-46 for 370 yards in last week’s 38-31 upset of Iowa State. He threw two interceptions against the Cyclones, but overcame them with the help of three touchdown passes.

Doege has opened things up for running back Leddie Brown (220 yards and five touchdowns over West Virginia’s back-to-back wins). He is being complemented by a defense that is also playing better.

The Mountaineers held both TCU and Iowa State to fewer than 20 first downs. Breece Hall popped the Mounties with an early 70-yard burst last week, but WVU settled in and contained both Hall and Brock Purdy after that. The Mounties controlled TCU more steadily the week before in Fort Worth, forcing three turnovers along the way.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Brown runs for more yards than OSU counterpart Jaylen Warren. Doege throws for more than Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders. The Mountaineers gain the edge in yardage and first downs like they’ve been doing recently. And they lose anyhow.