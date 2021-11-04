Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-West Virginia

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-West Virginia...
ONE PLAYER
Oklahoma State defensive end Collin Oliver
West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has caught some fire in the Mountaineers’ last two games, both wins. What’s the best way to throw a QB off stride? Get in his head. Hit him a few times.
The Cowboys can hit Doege Saturday. Mike Gundy noted this week that WVU’s offensive line was young. Good, but young. Well, sometimes young translates to “inconsistent,” and “inconsistent” can get a quarterback hit. The Mountaineers have allowed a Big 12 Conference-high 17 sacks.
Enter Oliver, the OSU freshman who ranks sixth in the Big 12 with a team-high 4.5 sacks. Four of them have come since the Cowboys’ Oct. 2 victory over Baylor. All four of Oliver’s quarterback hurries have come since then.
Normally a coach worries about a rookie hitting the proverbial wall around November. But as Gundy pointed out recently, Oliver has a unique combination of skill and feel. That makes him no ordinary rookie. Besides, the Cowboys rotate plenty of defensive linemen to keep them all fresh.
Oliver appears to have a full tank headed to Morgantown. That should be a big help in Jim Knowles’ defense cooling off Doege and the suddenly-surging Mountaineers.
ONE PROBLEM
The Mountaineers are, in fact, surging.
Doege went 21-of-28 for 257 yards in a 29-17 victory at TCU Oct. 23. He went 30-of-46 for 370 yards in last week’s 38-31 upset of Iowa State. He threw two interceptions against the Cyclones, but overcame them with the help of three touchdown passes.
Doege has opened things up for running back Leddie Brown (220 yards and five touchdowns over West Virginia’s back-to-back wins). He is being complemented by a defense that is also playing better.
The Mountaineers held both TCU and Iowa State to fewer than 20 first downs. Breece Hall popped the Mounties with an early 70-yard burst last week, but WVU settled in and contained both Hall and Brock Purdy after that. The Mounties controlled TCU more steadily the week before in Fort Worth, forcing three turnovers along the way.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Brown runs for more yards than OSU counterpart Jaylen Warren. Doege throws for more than Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders. The Mountaineers gain the edge in yardage and first downs like they’ve been doing recently. And they lose anyhow.
The Pokes haven’t forced a fumble since beating Kansas State Sept. 25. Yeah, that’s due to change for that strong a defense. Both Brown and Doege cough one up Saturday. Doege throws a pair of picks. OSU turns the four takeaways into 20 points and beats WVU for a seventh straight time.
ONE PICK
Pokies 33, Mounties 21