Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-West Virginia

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 11 a.m. regular season finale against West Virginia...

ONE PLAYER

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders

If this is to be Sanders’ final home game, and there is no indication from him or his coaches that a decision has been made, then it’s a fitting way go out. It feels like the guy has had something to prove ever since taking his first snap as OSU’s starter three years ago at Oregon State, and here he is again, coming off a 4-interception night at Oklahoma during which cameras caught him visibly frustrated on his sideline.

Sanders has responded favorably many more times than he hasn’t over his career. There is no reason this should be any different, even with all of the damaged parts in OSU’s offense. If Sanders has three healthy receivers to throw to, and a couple running backs to hand off to, it should be enough against a defense that allows a Big 12 Conference-high 34 points per game.

Asked this week what kind of reception he expected Sanders to get on Senior Day, Mike Gundy said: “People love him. Everybody loves a warrior, and that’s what he is. He’s a gladiator and people like that.”

It will be proper when the gladiator leaves his coliseum with one more victory, putting him within one of Mason Rudolph’s OSU career record 31 for a quarterback.

ONE PROBLEM

The Bedlam hangover

The last three times OSU has played the Saturday following Bedlam, it has won in wildly entertaining fashion. The Cowboys beat Texas Tech 50-44 in 2020 when Dezmon Jackson ran for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns. They beat West Virginia 45-41 in 2018 when Taylor Cornelius threw for 338 yards and 5 scores. They beat Iowa State 49-42 in 2017 when Rudolph and Justice Hill combined to produce 6 TDs.

I wish we could get a similarly thrilling game in Stillwater Saturday afternoon, but I’m betting against it. The forecast calls for a rainy 44 degrees. The opponent is 4-7, with a head coach who is days away from being fired now that the athletic director who hired him has been sacked. And as already mentioned, there are injuries up and down OSU’s depth chart.

Take these factors and mix in last week’s 28-13 Bedlam loss in Norman, with lingering anger over Gundy’s 3-15 record against OU, and you have a rather dreary late-November environment inside Boone Pickens Stadium.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Gundy can’t go a December without his name being tossed into the coaching derby. Last year there was that weird Twitter leak where someone claiming to be Gundy’s agent emailed Florida’s athletic director expressing interest on Gundy’s behalf in the Gators’ job.

“One thing is I never answer to Twitter,” Gundy said in the run-up to OSU’s Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame. “Two, I’m unaware of any email. And three, I don’t have an agent.”

Gundy, seemingly rich and content beyond his wildest dreams, isn’t going anywhere, but that doesn’t stop an early-December rumor connecting him to the open Nebraska job. It’s an interesting development for about 12 hours, before the Huskers wind up hiring Matt Rhule and we all go back to our lives.

ONE PICK

OSU 27, West Virginia 19