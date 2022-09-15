Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-UAPB

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 6 p.m. game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

OSU running back Ollie Gordon

The Cowboys were in the midst of finishing off Arizona State last Saturday night when Gordon took a third-and-2 handoff toward a wall of surging Sun Devils. Gordon fought off two would-be tacklers as he bounced wide left two yards behind the line of scrimmage. He steadied himself near the sideline, turned forward and blasted ahead for a 6-yard gain.

“Wow,” ESPN2 commentator Rod Gilmore said. “Wooooowww.”

Gordon does pack a unique blend of power and determination into his 211-pound frame. That makes him one of the most anticipated freshmen on OSU’s roster. Anticipate no longer.

Gordon scored his first college touchdown one play after his third-down conversion last week. Saturday night against UAPB, he should chalk up his first 100-yard game as Mike Gundy rests Dominic Richardson.

ONE PROBLEM

UAPB lost to Texas Southern 59-17, to Florida A&M 37-7 and to Alabama A&M 52-24 last year. And while the Golden Lions are 2-0 heading into Boone Pickens Stadium, $100 of Monopoly money to anyone who can identify the locations of the Lions’ two opponents – Lane College and North American University.

“They are averaging about 67 points a game. Sometimes that’s hard to do when you’re playing air,” OSU’s Mike Gundy said this week. “So our players are aware of it. They’ve got some skilled guys that run around and make plays.”

Nice try, Coach. This ain’t a fair fight. Not even close.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Gundy is 13-0 all-time against FCS foes. His Cowboys have scored in the teens (15-10 over Montana State in 2005), the 20s (23-16 over Missouri State last fall), the 30s (39-3 over Sam Houston State in 2007), the 40s (40-23 over Missouri State in 2014), the 50s (six times), the 60s (61-7 over Southeastern Louisiana in 2016) and the 80s (84-0 over Savannah State in 2012).

Saturday night, Gundy’s Cowboys finally score in the 70s.

Bonus preposterous predictions: Arkansas native Sean Michael Flanagan gives the OSU defense a scoop-and-score touchdown in the first quarter, and Pine Bluff native DeSean Buckner records a Cowboy interception in the fourth.

ONE PICK

Pokes 77, Lions 7