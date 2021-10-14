 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Texas
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Texas

  • Updated
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears on October 2, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Oct. 11, 2021 video. Cowboys head coach talks Thompsons ahead of road game at Texas. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Texas...

ONE PLAYER

Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren

The secret ingredient to Oklahoma’s comeback against Texas was that Kennedy Brooks outrushed Bijan Robinson 217-137. Robinson is splendid. He should be on some Heisman Trophy ballots regardless of how Texas’ season turns out.

Warren isn’t going to wind up on ballots or SportsCenter as often as Robinson, but he is efficient. He is extremely productive. He is, with the exception of one late carry at Boise State, extremely reliable. He will beat on a defense until he has beaten it down.

That was Brooks in the second half against Texas last week. It needs to be Warren in Austin Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns want Robinson to be their closer, but it is Warren who must play that role for the Cowboys. He should have plenty of fuel to do the job coming off OSU’s bye.

If Warren dashes to the game-winning touchdown as Brooks did in Dallas, all the better. Just be sure to outgain Robinson along the way.

ONE PROBLEM

Turnover margin. Texas is plus-5 on the season while OSU is minus-2.

The Longhorns stole this game in Stillwater last year because the Cowboys gifted them four turnovers. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was involved in three giveaways in the first half, which Texas cashed in for 13 points. It’s how Texas stayed within 24-20 at the break, and how OSU ultimately lost despite a 530-287 edge in total yardage.

The Cowboys can roll it up again Saturday. We all saw Texas’ defensive holes last week in the Cotton Bowl. Sanders, Warren, Tay Martin and Brennan Presley should expect success. The Cowboys should expect to win off that success... unless they are giving away the ball like they did in this game a year ago, and like they have done too often this season.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The last time we saw OSU’s kickers, Alex Hale was in a mysterious slump and UNLV transfer Tanner Brown was called on to hit a 20-yard field goal against Baylor. I have no idea who Mike Gundy selects to kick in Austin, but whoever it is delivers the goods with the decisive 30-yarder late in the fourth quarter.

ONE PICK

Ride ‘Em 33, Hook ‘Em 30

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

