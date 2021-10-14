Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Texas

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Texas...

ONE PLAYER

Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren

The secret ingredient to Oklahoma’s comeback against Texas was that Kennedy Brooks outrushed Bijan Robinson 217-137. Robinson is splendid. He should be on some Heisman Trophy ballots regardless of how Texas’ season turns out.

Warren isn’t going to wind up on ballots or SportsCenter as often as Robinson, but he is efficient. He is extremely productive. He is, with the exception of one late carry at Boise State, extremely reliable. He will beat on a defense until he has beaten it down.

That was Brooks in the second half against Texas last week. It needs to be Warren in Austin Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns want Robinson to be their closer, but it is Warren who must play that role for the Cowboys. He should have plenty of fuel to do the job coming off OSU’s bye.

If Warren dashes to the game-winning touchdown as Brooks did in Dallas, all the better. Just be sure to outgain Robinson along the way.

ONE PROBLEM

Turnover margin. Texas is plus-5 on the season while OSU is minus-2.