Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Texas

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 2:30 p.m. game against Texas Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

One position – OSU’s offensive line

We shouldn’t expect the Cowboys to hold Texas under 30 points. That puts the focus squarely on OSU’s offense Saturday, an offense that must play better than it did at TCU last week.

Spencer Sanders, dinged shoulder and all, must outgun Quinn Ewers. Dominic Richardson must do his best to keep up with Bijan Robinson. Braydon Johnson must make a few catches downfield to match Xavier Worthy.

At the foundation of all of this is an OSU offensive line that must have its best game of the year. That group didn’t play strongly enough at TCU, and Richardson had to really work to rush for 71 yards.

“He ran good. He ran powerful,” Mike Gundy said. “We need to front guys up better.”

A pretty clear message to Cowboy blockers right there.

Texas’ run defense is good but not great. Texas’ pass defense is average, ranking No. 65 in FBS. OSU receivers can make some plays this weekend, but only if Sanders is given enough time to find them. Once again, the opportunity is there as Texas ranks No. 65 in sacks.

The Pokes must win a shootout here, which means winning a lot of one-on-one battles against the Longhorn defense. Nowhere are the battles more important than at the line of scrimmage.

ONE PROBLEM

Texas’ receivers and not just Worthy

If you figured the OSU secondary was done with its toughest individual test of the season, TCU’s Quentin Johnston in the Cowboys’ rear-view mirror, think again. Worthy is as certain a future pro as Johnston. It was his NFL-like change of direction off the snap near the goal line that got him open for Texas’ game-winning touchdown against Iowa State last week. We knew how dangerous Worthy was downfield, and here he was putting on a clinic in tight spaces.

Oklahoma was well aware of Worthy’s arsenal, so the Sooners paid extra attention a couple weeks ago in Dallas. That limited him to 3 catches for 29 yards, but did nothing to slow Texas’ passing attack because it freed Ewers’ other receivers. If OSU overloads on Worthy, wideout Jordan Whittington and flex tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders will punish them as they did the Sooners (a combined 10 catches for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns).

I’m guessing Derek Mason dials up more blitzes Saturday than he did last week at TCU, when the Cowboys were so concerned with the Horned Frogs’ FBS-leading 8 yards per play that they rarely rushed more than four. If the Pokes don’t get to Ewers, Ewers will get to them with an array of weapons beyond Worthy.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Gundy has been careful not to get caught up in the analytics craze that has so many college coaches taking chances on fourth down. The caution ends Saturday. OSU’s typically conservative boss, knowing full well he needs touchdowns and not field goals to beat Texas, runs fourth-down plays three times in Longhorns territory and twice more facing fourth-and-1 on his half of the field. If the Cowboys are going down, they’re doing so having used every last bullet.

ONE PICK

Texas 41, OSU 36