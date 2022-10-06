Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Texas Tech

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 2:30 p.m. game against Texas Tech...

ONE PLAYER

Let’s make it one position: the secondary

Mike Gundy touched on it near the top of his press conference this week: "Last week we played a group that was more power-running, misdirection passing, play-action passing. These guys want to play fast. They are going to spread out and throw it 60 times."

Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith has thrown the most passes of any Big 12 quarterback, and for the most yards. He isn’t always on target, however, having thrown a conference-high seven interceptions and ranking 76th in FBS passing efficiency.

Smith also doesn’t have a stats-eating receiver, meaning OSU shouldn’t have to load up its pass coverage on one Red Raider.

Safeties Jason Taylor II and Thomas Harper helped clinch the Cowboys’ victory at Baylor last week with timely interceptions. Taylor, Harper and OSU cornerbacks Jabbar Muhammad and Korie Black should all have opportunities to make similar plays Saturday in Stillwater.

ONE PROBLEM

The potential for a letdown

That 36-25 win in Waco was as satisfying an early-October outcome as any over Gundy’s 18 seasons as head coach. But then I recall a satisfying mid-September victory over Boise State in 2018, and the Cowboys turning around and getting ambushed by Texas Tech the very next week on their home field. There is a smidgen of history to guard against.

Here’s how the Pokes protect themselves from another ambush:

1 – They are in a more confident, more stable place now than they were four years ago.

2 – Four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders is in a more confident, more stable place now than one-year starting QB Taylor Cornelius was that 2018 day.

3 – It would take something truly bizarre for OSU’s 2022 defense to give up 621 yards and 35 first downs, jaw-dropping figures the Cowboys surrendered to the Red Raiders four years ago.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The Cowboys stage a tribute to OSU Ring of Honor inductee Bob Fenimore as Sanders hits Braydon Johnson for a 55-yard touchdown in the first half, Ollie Gordon peels off a 55-yard touchdown run in the second and Muhammad returns an interception 55 yards for another score.

Fenimore wore No. 55 during his legendary mid-1940s career, when OSU was Oklahoma A&M and two-way stars could be their team’s best offensive and defensive players at the same time. So it was for the “Blond Bomber,” the Cowboys’ original All-American.

ONE PICK

Pistol Pete 44, The Masked Rider 21