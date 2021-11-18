Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Texas Tech

One word of warning – Purdy also threw two interceptions which proved costly in ISU’s 41-38 loss in Lubbock last week. Nothing wrong with giving Sanders a green light Saturday, provided the yellow one flashes in his head if nobody’s open and he needs to just throw the ball away.

ONE PROBLEM

Lubbock. Supposedly.

Sanders threw three interceptions and coughed up two fumbles the last time he played at Tech, a 45-35 loss in 2019. OK. Not good. But he has thrown nine touchdown passes versus just two interceptions over his last five games this season. I’ll bet on 2021 Sanders Saturday night.

Red Raiders quarterback Jett Duffey threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns two years ago. Do you honestly think this OSU defense is going to let Tech QB Donovan Smith, in his second college start, put up those numbers?

Strange things tend to happen in Lubbock, but THAT strange?

And while on the topic... Gundy is 5-1 at Tech since 2010. His Cowboys have averaged 50 points in those six games.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION