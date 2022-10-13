Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-TCU

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 2:30 p.m. game at TCU Saturday...
ONE PLAYER
One position – the OSU’s defensive line
Max Duggan is the best quarterback the Cowboys have defended this season, a thrower with the second-highest passing efficiency rating in FBS behind C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. Quentin Johnston is the best wide receiver the Cowboys have faced this season, a player coming off a 14-catch, 206-yard undressing of Kansas. OSU’s secondary is coming along OK, but it won’t withstand the Horned Frogs’ passing attack unless the Cowboys pressure Duggan.
Throw in the fact that the Frogs average 230 rushing yards per game and you start to understand how critical it is for Brock Martin, Tyler Lacy, Collin Oliver, Brendon Evers, Trace Ford and Sione Asi to bring their A games to Fort Worth.
Oliver, Lacy and Ford pressured TCU quarterback Chandler Morris in OSU’s 63-17 blowout last year in Stillwater. Oliver and Lacy recorded sacks. Everybody across OSU's D-line must join the party Saturday.
The Cowboys held TCU to 335 yards and 13 first downs last year. That isn’t going to happen this weekend, but the numbers must be reasonable. Say 450 yards and 20 first downs, figures that give OSU a chance to win the game closer to 33-27.
Whatever the Pokes devise defensively, it must start up front.
Jaden Nixon 3 carries, 69 yards, a 63-yard touchdown
Dezmon Jackson 15 carries, 68 yards, 2 touchdowns
Spencer Sanders 10 carries, 53 yards
Again, we’re not asking OSU to duplicate the blueprint from 63-17 a year ago. That would mean rushing for 447 yards. Forget it, even while the Horned Frogs’ run defense ranks a modest 54th nationally. Something closer to 247 would be ideal.
The problem is the Cowboys haven’t hit 200 over their 5-0 start. With Sanders connecting so consistently with his receivers, that hasn’t been a big deal. Yet.
It will be a big deal, and a big obstacle to victory, if the Pokes can’t, in their head coach’s words, run the ball better Saturday.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium is one of the sweetest football venues in the Big 12 Conference, marked by one of the loudest sound effects in the Big 12 Conference – a 120-decibel “Frog Horn” that blasts every time TCU scores a touchdown.
Saturday, the Frog Horn comes on after a second-quarter TD... and stays on. Damn thing gets stuck. And that leads to one of the strangest five-minute game delays in Big 12 history during which even the 50,000 TCU fans are covering their ears and shrieking from the auditory attack.
ONE PICK
TCU 38, OSU 32
Big 12 rankings after Week 6
1 – Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12)
2 – TCU (5-0, 2-0)
3 – Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)
4 – Texas (4-2, 2-1)
5 – Kansas (5-1, 2-1)
6 – Baylor (3-2, 1-1)
7 – Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)
9 – West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)
10 – Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3)
Oklahoma State defensive end Collin Oliver (30) sacks Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones (5) while getting blocked by offensive lineman Emmit Bohle (70) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Arizona State at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.