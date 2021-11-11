Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-TCU

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-TCU...
ONE PLAYER
Two actually: Oklahoma State linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper
Chandler Morris replaced Max Duggan as TCU quarterback last week and made what was already a capable offense even more so. Morris doesn’t have Duggan’s size but is more athletic and much more dangerous taking designed QB runs to the perimeter. And yes, he can throw, too. His 461 passing yards against Baylor prove that.
Spying linebackers can mitigate dual-threat quarterbacks. Saturday, OSU will have two options to spy in Rodriguez and Harper. Both can run. Both are sure tacklers. Both are seasoned. They might not be familiar with Morris specifically, but they have seen his type before. So has Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
This would be a much trickier matchup if Knowles, Rodriguez and Harper didn’t know each other inside out in their fourth season together. Morris will make some plays, just not as many as he made on Baylor. Rodriguez and Harper will see to that.
ONE PROBLEM
I don’t know... Are we missing something?
TCU ranks No. 115 in FBS run defense. That invites a big dose of Jaylen Warren, which helps OSU control the tempo. Normally you worry about turnovers against a Gary Patterson-coached defense, but then Patterson is no longer TCU coach. Besides, the Horned Frogs weren’t taking the ball before he was fired. They have nine takeaways in nine games. Also, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown eight touchdown passes vs. two interceptions over his last four games.
The Frogs do have the nation’s No. 9 kickoff return average, but that is canceled by OSU’s No. 8 kickoff coverage.
The only issue seems to be the Cowboys’ having lost three of the past four in the series. I’m not ready to apply that smudge to current circumstances. Not with OSU playing such suffocating defense and taking care of business so maturely.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
Barry Sanders, so reserved for so many years, shows his colorful side at his statue unveiling two hours before kickoff. He is genuinely moved by the moment, then spends his media session detailing how much he enjoyed playing in Stillwater and how much he enjoys being back.
Someone asks the OSU icon if it’s true he could windmill dunk, as Mike Gundy claimed earlier this week.
“You got a ball with ya?” the icon zings back. “Gallagher-Iba is right over there.”
ONE PICK
OSU 30, TCU 17