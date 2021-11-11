Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-TCU

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-TCU...

ONE PLAYER

Two actually: Oklahoma State linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper

Chandler Morris replaced Max Duggan as TCU quarterback last week and made what was already a capable offense even more so. Morris doesn’t have Duggan’s size but is more athletic and much more dangerous taking designed QB runs to the perimeter. And yes, he can throw, too. His 461 passing yards against Baylor prove that.

Spying linebackers can mitigate dual-threat quarterbacks. Saturday, OSU will have two options to spy in Rodriguez and Harper. Both can run. Both are sure tacklers. Both are seasoned. They might not be familiar with Morris specifically, but they have seen his type before. So has Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

This would be a much trickier matchup if Knowles, Rodriguez and Harper didn’t know each other inside out in their fourth season together. Morris will make some plays, just not as many as he made on Baylor. Rodriguez and Harper will see to that.

ONE PROBLEM

I don’t know... Are we missing something?