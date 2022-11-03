Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Kansas

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kansas Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

Two Presleys, actually

If Spencer Sanders doesn’t play, OSU has no choice but to awaken its run game. That’s going to take some imagination, with the Cowboys working through continuous issues along their offensive line and with lead back Dominic Richardson unavailable last week at Kansas State. Without Sanders, the Cowboys can’t just hand the ball to Jaden Nixon and Deondre Jackson and expect to score enough points to beat Kansas.

Enter Brennan and Braylin Presley. Give them the ball on jet sweeps, misdirections and options. Snap them the ball a couple times. Have backup QB Gunnar Gundy toss them swing and flat passes, essentially run plays in disguise.

Without Sanders, the Cowboys are making up offense as they go. The Presleys were dynamic ad-libbers at Bixby High School. Surely they haven't outgrown that mojo. Turn them loose and see what happens.

If Sanders DOES play, I might use the Presley brothers nearly as much. Anything to keep Sanders from having to A) run the ball himself and B) activate that poor throwing shoulder of his more than 15 times.

ONE PROBLEM

This is probably Kansas’ best shot at a bowl game.

The Jayhawks have been stuck on five wins since beating Iowa State Oct. 1. They need one more to reach their first bowl since the 2008 Insight (Todd Reesing ring a bell?). Check out their schedule beyond OSU Saturday:

At Texas Tech Nov. 12... KU is 1-14 against the Red Raiders since winning in Lubbock in 2001

Vs Texas Nov. 19... Yeah, I know. 57-56 in Austin last year. The Legend of Jared Casey (who’s still on the team by the way)... Nope. Sorry. Can’t go there.

At Kansas State Nov. 26... KU is 0-13 in the Sunflower Showdown since winning in Lawrence in 2008.

To see that finish is to realize the Jayhawks are in real danger of turning their 5-0 start into a 5-7 record and an agonizing miss on a bowl game... unless they beat OSU.

The Hawks will come out loaded for bear, I would think, given both their situation and the Cowboys’ (48-0 loss in Manhattan + Sanders’ health = hold your breath).

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

There is some sorcery to Mike Gundy’s coaching. I still don’t know how OSU beat Texas two weeks ago. I still don’t know how OSU came back to beat Notre Dame last January. I still don’t know how OSU came back to beat Boise State to launch the season that ended in that Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame.

There is no reason to feel even remotely confident about the Cowboys’ prospects in Lawrence Saturday.

But since this is Gundy we’re talking about here...

ONE PICK

Cowboys 25, Jayhawks 22