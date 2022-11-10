Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Iowa State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 2:30 p.m. game against Iowa State Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

OSU safety Jason Taylor II

The Cowboys are in desperate need of a defensive stabilizer after being blitzed the past two weeks. Most years on most teams that’s a linebacker in the middle of his defense, but OSU’s starting LBs are in their first years as starters.

Taylor is in his second year as starter and his fourth as a contributor. He leads the Cowboys in interceptions and pass breakups. His 65 tackles are second to linebacker Mason Cobb’s 72. His influence is second to none.

Taylor is renowned for roaming the field and letting his instincts lead him to game-changing plays. He doesn’t need to do as much of that against an Iowa State offense that ranks last in the Big 12 in yards and points. He just needs to stand his ground and make sure tackles. That way, minimal ISU gains stay minimal and the Cowboys stay ahead on the scoreboard.

OSU isn’t going to score a lot against the tenacious Cyclones defense. It is imperative that the Cowboys hold their opponent under 20 points. That should happen provided their leaders show them the way.

Taylor feels like their clearest leader at this point of what has become a challenging season.

ONE PROBLEM

That Cyclones defense

Mike Gundy was asked an alert question last Monday at his press conference: Are you surprised ISU defensive coordinator Jon Heacock is still there?

“One hundred percent I’m surprised,” Gundy answered. “They have beautiful fall/winter grass up there, grows year-round. Maybe he just likes it up there. But I am surprised, yes.”

Heacock has been Matt Campbell’s defensive coordinator for seven years running. The Cyclones have been a defensive trap just about every game he has coordinated. That a richer, more prolific Power Five program hasn’t hired Heacock to turn their defense into a trap feels just about as important as the fact Campbell is still in Ames.

That does opposing quarterbacks no favors in the meantime. If OSU’s starter Saturday is Spencer Sanders, the Cyclones defend a quarterback in less than peak condition. If it’s Garret Rangel, the Cyclones defend a freshman with one college game under his belt.

A really tough task for the Cowboys’ offense either way.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The ISU defense busts just once Saturday, and Langston Anderson makes them pay. OSU’s big-play receiver isn’t Brennan Presley or Blaine Green or John Paul Richardson or Stephon Johnson. It's the wideout with 4 catches over his 4-year career. Anderson seizes his second straight depth chart opportunity and hauls in a 52-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, the difference in OSU’s first win since beating Texas Oct. 22.

ONE PICK

Pokes 23, Clones 16