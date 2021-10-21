Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Iowa State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Iowa State...

ONE PLAYER

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders

Both teams have sturdy defenses. Both teams have exceptional running backs. There isn’t a big difference at receiver, though Iowa State’s tight end usage can be tricky, or on the offensive line.

So what separates the Cowboys from the Cyclones in Ames? The quarterback position. Sanders must outplay Brock Purdy for his team to win and stay undefeated.

It’s a dicey proposition. Sanders has thrown six touchdown passes and five interceptions. He has looked skittish behind a line that hasn’t protected him consistently. He has sailed passes to open receivers. He has missed seeing open receivers.

Sanders struggled through most of last week’s win at Texas, saying: "Didn’t play too good but not going to hang my head over it."

OSU needs Sanders’ head and game locked and loaded Saturday. He presents more open-field danger than Purdy. He is more capable of something spectacular. He just has to avoid anything disastrous.