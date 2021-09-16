Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Boise State

Sanders can’t let that happen. He must be as fast and furious as he was in his 2019 debut.

ONE PROBLEM

Sanders had Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace in his offense at Oregon State. It was convenient for him to play free and easy with those two proven vets saddled up alongside.

Saturday the Cowboys hit the road with inexperienced pass-catchers and blockers. Their runners are a work in progress because of the inexperience elsewhere. Until everyone settles in more comfortably, the load falls on the quarterback.

OSU is making a big to-do about its defense winning games, justifiably since the defense has clinched some games the past year or so. It’s just one of these Saturdays the Cowboys’ D will get dented and the winning responsibility will be the quarterback’s.

Can Sanders rise up and win Saturday night in Boise? It’s harder to predict now than it was two years ago.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, with an FBS-leading 29 tackles his first two games, makes another 16. Word gets around.