Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Baylor

As for kick coverage, the Cowboys have got to clamp down. Ebner decided Baylor’s win over Iowa State last week with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a long punt return that set up the decisive field goal.

OSU gave up a 99-yard kickoff return for a K-State touchdown last Saturday night. Of course, the Cowboys covered the next kick exceptionally, Dominic Richardson’s tackle pinning the Wildcats to their 7-yard line. One K-State fumble later, Malcolm Rodriguez had an end zone recovery for a touchdown and the game was all but decided.

Which special teams unit does Gundy get against Baylor? The one that allowed Malik Knowles’ 99-yarder, or the one whose coverage set up the game-turning touchdown?

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

OSU is honoring its 2011 Big 12 Conference and Fiesta Bowl championship team at halftime Saturday night. In Eli Lederman’s outstanding Tulsa World retrospective on the ’11 Cowboys this week, Brandon Weeden mentioned his son watching YouTube videos of Weeden’s touchdown passes to Justin Blackmon.