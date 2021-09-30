 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Baylor
Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Baylor

  • Updated
Emcee Larry Reece (center) shares a joke with Oklahoma State football standouts Brandon Weeden (left) and Justin Blackmon during their unscheduled appearance at the OSU Caravan stop at the Renaissance Hotel in Tulsa, OK Aug. 2, 2011. MICHAEL WYKE/Tulsa World

 Tulsa World POOL A

Sept. 27, 2021 video. Cowboys head coach previews next Big 12 opponent. Baylor also enters the game undefeated. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Baylor

ONE PLAYER

OSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Baylor brings to Stillwater two high-caliber running backs in Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner. Don’t expect either to gain much traction against Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin Harper and OSU’s defensive line, however.

The Bears are going to have to throw the ball to score enough points to win. That activates big-play receivers R.J. Sneed and Tyquan Thornton. Which, in turn, activates Bernard-Converse, whose man-coverage pass breakups against Kansas State last week rivaled those of Rodarius Williams, OSU’s shutdown corner the past couple years.

OSU cover men Christian Holmes, Tanner McCalister, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Jason Taylor must be on point as well, but keep the closest eye on Bernard-Converse.

ONE PROBLEM

Ebner isn’t just a dangerous ball-carrier, averaging 7 yards a pop through four games, he is also dynamite returning kickoffs and punts.

Mike Gundy expects this game to be fairly even. He says return yards and penalty yards often decide even games. We’ll see about the penalties Saturday night.

As for kick coverage, the Cowboys have got to clamp down. Ebner decided Baylor’s win over Iowa State last week with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a long punt return that set up the decisive field goal.

OSU gave up a 99-yard kickoff return for a K-State touchdown last Saturday night. Of course, the Cowboys covered the next kick exceptionally, Dominic Richardson’s tackle pinning the Wildcats to their 7-yard line. One K-State fumble later, Malcolm Rodriguez had an end zone recovery for a touchdown and the game was all but decided.

Which special teams unit does Gundy get against Baylor? The one that allowed Malik Knowles’ 99-yarder, or the one whose coverage set up the game-turning touchdown?

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

OSU is honoring its 2011 Big 12 Conference and Fiesta Bowl championship team at halftime Saturday night. In Eli Lederman’s outstanding Tulsa World retrospective on the ’11 Cowboys this week, Brandon Weeden mentioned his son watching YouTube videos of Weeden’s touchdown passes to Justin Blackmon.

We know Weeden will be at Saturday night’s reunion. The big surprise is the nomadic Blackmon shows up, too, and the two connect for one last touchdown in Boone Pickens Stadium as the ceremony breaks up.

ONE PICK

Cowboys 28, Bears 16

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News