Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Baylor

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 2:30 p.m. showdown at Baylor Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

Let’s make it five: Caleb Etienne, Taylor Miterko, Preston Wilson, Hunter Woodard and Jake Springfield, OSU’s starting offensive line left to right.

Baylor uses three defensive linemen – the 348-pound Siaki Ika, the 300-pound Jaxon Player and the 296-pound Gabe Hall – to wall off the opponent’s running game, to create gaps for pass-rushing teammates, and to wear down opposing offensive linemen. It’s on the five aforementioned OSU O-linemen, plus Jason Brooks if he spells Springfield at right tackle, to hold up as long as they can against the onslaught.

Don’t expect a 100-yard game from OSU RB1 Dominic Richardson. Not against the nation’s No. 9-ranked run defense.

What the Cowboys require here is forward progress, as few negative-yardage runs, and negative-yardage plays, as possible to keep the offense on schedule and allow quarterback Spencer Sanders to maintain a steady rhythm. That means helping Richardson in the run game and protecting Sanders when he sets to throw.

Sanders in rhythm has been a joy to watch over OSU’s 3-0 start. Sanders in rhythm Saturday should be particularly dangerous for a Baylor secondary still transitioning from the loss of Jalen Pitre and JT Woods to the NFL.

Just as dangerous to the Cowboys, however, is the Bears’ defensive line.

ONE PROBLEM

Besides Ika, Player and Hall? The risk of running Sanders.

OSU’s defense should contain Blake Shapen and the Bears’ offense reasonably well. Baylor doesn’t just miss Pitre and Woods, it misses Abram Smith, Trestan Ebner and Tyquan Thornton and that trio’s explosiveness on offense. It isn’t like the Bears are going to rip off a bunch of 40-yard plays Saturday.

The Cowboys have a better opportunity for big plays because they still have Sanders. Can they trust their quarterback to make a few through the air while avoiding the 7-interceptions crisis from a year ago? Yeah, I think they can.

But I also think they’re going to need Sanders to make something happen with his legs, get wide of Baylor’s nasty defensive interior and ad-lib to 50-60 rushing yards.

And that puts Sanders in open-field risk against the Bears’ thumpers at linebacker and safety.

My charge to OSU’s QB1 isn’t “Keep your throws down” but rather “Keep yourself down.” Take 7-8 yards in that open field, then drop straight to the turf instead of powering ahead in search of 12-13.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

Dezmon Jackson went wide left in the last breaths of the 2021 Big 12 Championship, and missed a game-winning touchdown by the length of one of Mike Gundy’s locks of hair.

Saturday at McLane Stadium and Baylor leading by a field goal in overtime, OSU calls a misdirection handoff to Brennan Presley, who goes wide right and dives toward the pylon as Jackson did... this time breaking the plane of the end zone by the length of that lock if you snipped it in half.

ONE PICK

Pokes in a classic, 26-23