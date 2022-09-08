Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Arizona State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 6:30 p.m. game against Arizona State Saturday...

ONE PLAYER

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders

Arizona State trigger man Emory Jones was a 2,700-yard passer and 700-yard rusher for Florida last year. He is a four-star dual-threat talent who can damage the Cowboys if not contained.

He won’t, however, be the superior starting quarterback Saturday night.

That will be Sanders, whose four-quarter run from the second half of the Fiesta Bowl rally against Notre Dame through the first half of OSU’s win over Central Michigan last week ranks as historical.

In a rare game without a proven running back to help balance the Cowboys’ offense, Sanders accounted for 463 yards and six touchdowns passing and running. He seemed totally at ease in a sped-up OSU offense. He had no turnovers.

If the 2021 Cowboys had Malcolm Rodriguez’s imprint, this year’s Pokes belong to Sanders, a quarterback expected to matter most in big games like Saturday night’s.

ONE PROBLEM

Mike Gundy listed a few last week when scouting the Sun Devils…

“They really helped themselves with the quarterback they brought in from Florida.”

“They (have) good skill players. You’re talking about guys that are Power-5 conference skill guys.”

“They’ve got big, physical linemen. Their offensive line’s good.”

“I think they were No. 1 in the Pac-12 last year defensively.”

Close. ASU was No. 2 in total defense behind Washington and No. 2 in scoring defense behind Cal. Still pretty good.

Marvin Lewis is listed as a “special advisor” to head coach Herm Edwards. You should expect the Sun Devils to know what they’re doing defensively.

ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION

The game hinges on quarterback play all right, but it’s quarterback mistakes specifically. Jones out-throws Sanders by a few yards, but he also fires three interceptions. Jason Taylor returns one 78 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys score TDs off Jones’ other picks.

Sanders, meanwhile, plays his second straight clean game. He settles for 306 yards after last week’s 406-yard opener, and basks in his team’s 2-0 start.

ONE PICK

Pokes 38, Devils 21