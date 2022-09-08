Guerin Emig: One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for OSU-Arizona State

One player, one problem, one preposterous prediction and one pick for Oklahoma State’s 6:30 p.m. game against Arizona State Saturday...
OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders
Arizona State trigger man Emory Jones was a 2,700-yard passer and 700-yard rusher for Florida last year. He is a four-star dual-threat talent who can damage the Cowboys if not contained.
He won’t, however, be the superior starting quarterback Saturday night.
That will be Sanders, whose four-quarter run from the second half of the Fiesta Bowl rally against Notre Dame through the first half of OSU’s win over Central Michigan last week ranks as historical.
In a rare game without a proven running back to help balance the Cowboys’ offense, Sanders accounted for 463 yards and six touchdowns passing and running. He seemed totally at ease in a sped-up OSU offense. He had no turnovers.
If the 2021 Cowboys had Malcolm Rodriguez’s imprint, this year’s Pokes belong to Sanders, a quarterback expected to matter most in big games like Saturday night’s.
Mike Gundy listed a few last week when scouting the Sun Devils…
“They really helped themselves with the quarterback they brought in from Florida.”
“They (have) good skill players. You’re talking about guys that are Power-5 conference skill guys.”
“They’ve got big, physical linemen. Their offensive line’s good.”
“I think they were No. 1 in the Pac-12 last year defensively.”
Close. ASU was No. 2 in total defense behind Washington and No. 2 in scoring defense behind Cal. Still pretty good.
Marvin Lewis is listed as a “special advisor” to head coach Herm Edwards. You should expect the Sun Devils to know what they’re doing defensively.
ONE PREPOSTEROUS PREDICTION
The game hinges on quarterback play all right, but it’s quarterback mistakes specifically. Jones out-throws Sanders by a few yards, but he also fires three interceptions. Jason Taylor returns one 78 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys score TDs off Jones’ other picks.
Sanders, meanwhile, plays his second straight clean game. He settles for 306 yards after last week’s 406-yard opener, and basks in his team’s 2-0 start.
Photos: Oklahoma State defeats Central Michigan in season opener, 58-44
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is pulled out of bounds by Central Michigan defensive back De'Javion Stepney (5) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Central Michigan defensive backs Trey Jones (3) and Rolliann Sturkey (37) tackle Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (23) runs for a touchdown during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State fans hit paddles against the stadium walls while starting lineups are announced during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State defensive end Ryan Baker (57) runs onto the field before a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) makes the signal for a safety during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Central Michigan defensive backs Ronald Kent Jr. (2) and Rolliann Sturkey (37) tackle Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Preston Wilson (74) celebrates with running back Jaden Nixon (23) after Nixon's touchdown during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) attempts to keep his balance after being hit by Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson (10) attempts a pass during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) scores a touchdown while Central Michigan defensive backs Rolliann Sturkey (37) and Trey Jones (3) attempt to tackle him during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) tackles Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson (1) and defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) tackle Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) runs upfield during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Central Michigan defensive backs Ronald Kent Jr. (2) and Rolliann Sturkey (37) tackle Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) bounces off of Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) scores a touchdown while Central Michigan defensive backs Rolliann Sturkey (37) and Trey Jones (3) attempt to tackle him during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Central Michigan defensive back De'Javion Stepney (5) muffs a punt during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) celebrates after making a tackle during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) tackles Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State defensive end Nathan Latu (92) tackles Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson (1) tackles Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) runs upfield during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
The Oklahoma State band plays before a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) tackles Central Michigan defensive lineman Marcus Young (86) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches player go through pregame warmups before a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Tony Moore, of Tulsa, Katie Kurtz, of Lebanon,Ohio, and Hadley Hume, of Stilwell, watch as Oklahoma State players warm up before a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Tony Moore, of Tulsa, Katie Kurtz, of Lebanon,Ohio, and Hadley Hume, of Stilwell, watch as Oklahoma State players warm up before a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Landry Leming, Lainey Watson, and Kaylee Light take cover from the rain before a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy sacks Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson during the Cowboys' 58-44 win over the Chippewas at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Thursday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) and linebacker Xavier Benson (1) tackle Central Michigan running back Myles Bailey (26) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy sings the school's alma mater with the dance team after Oklahoma State's 58-44 win over Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The win was the 150th for Gundy's career at Oklahoma State.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) runs the ball during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Central Michigan wide receiver Jalen McGaughy (0) attempts to catch a pass while Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith (3) defends during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Smith was called for pass interference on the play.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) runs over Central Michigan defensive back Jayden Davis (29) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) tackles Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black (2) knocks a pass away from Central Michigan wide receiver Carlos Carriere (2) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson (1) tackles Central Michigan running back Myles Bailey (26) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) runs over Central Michigan defensive back Trey Jones (3) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy sings the school's alma mater with the dance team after Oklahoma State's 58-44 win over Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The win was the 150th for Gundy's career at Oklahoma State.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) and linebacker Xavier Benson (1) tackle Central Michigan running back Myles Bailey (26) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) runs through an attempted tackle by Central Michigan defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. (2) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) runs the ball during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Central Michigan linebacker Lawai'a Brown (40) tackles Oklahoma State wide receiver Braylin Presley (1) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka (35) and defensive end Nathan Latu (92) tackle Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) salutes after recording a sack during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State fans sing "Friends in Low Places" before the fourth quarter during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy shakes hands with Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain after Oklahoma State's 58-44 win over Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The win was the 150th for Gundy's career at Oklahoma State.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy walks the sidelines during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Collin Clay (93) and defensive end Collin Oliver (30) tackle Central Michigan running back Myles Bailey (26) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) tackles Central Michigan running back Myles Bailey (26) during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!