Guerin Emig: Once surest thing in college football, Big 12 quarterback play now a big mystery

Mike Gundy was on a recent OSU Cowboy Insider podcast talking about all of the Big 12 Conference offenses revving back into sixth gear this season, when he hit on a critical caveat.

“You can play fast if you get good quarterback play,” Gundy said. “If your quarterback isn’t playing good, playing fast is not a good thing.”

Will Big 12 quarterback play be any good this fall? Beats me. The position is cloudier than it was last season. I didn’t think that was possible.

The only Big 12 teams that stuck with season-long starters in 2021 were OSU and Iowa State.

Spencer Sanders returns for the Cowboys, but will he be the quarterback who threw four Big 12 Championship interceptions against Baylor or the one who totaled 496 yards and 4 touchdowns in a Fiesta Bowl conquest of Notre Dame?

Four-year Iowa State starter Brock Purdy was hardly the model of consistency. Now that he’s a San Francisco 49er, it must be asked: What if new Cyclones QB Hunter Dekkers is even more erratic?

Questions abound at a position that has defined the Big 12 since Mike Leach moved to Oklahoma with Josh Heupel 23 years ago.

At OU: Can Dillon Gabriel pick up where he left off before breaking his collarbone last September at UCF? Can Gabriel and Jeff Lebby, his 2019 UCF offensive coordinator, pick up where they left off now that they are reunited in Norman?

At Baylor: Is a one-game sample size, Blake Shapen’s poised Big 12 Championship against OSU, enough to ensure that Shapen is the right quarterback moving forward in Waco? He’d better be since bulk-of-2021 starter Gerry Bohanon is at South Florida.

At Texas: Can 19-year-old Quinn Ewers meet the hype that comes not just with quarterbacking the Longhorns, but making a reported seven figures in name, image and likeness money before taking his first college snap?

At West Virginia: Speaking of hype, can the Mountaineers do what USC and Georgia could not and harness JT Daniels’ five-star talent?

At Kansas State: Can the Wildcats manage a better winning percentage with Adrian Martinez taking snaps than Nebraska did in going 15-29 from 2018-21?

At TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas: You guys ready to name a starter or what?

It wasn’t long ago this was a conference of sure things, where throwing for 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns meant the middle of the statistical pack. You needed two hands to count the quarterbacks around here who could change games.

Last year it took four hands to count the Big 12 quarterbacks who changed their depth charts.

Was that Caleb Williams or Spencer Rattler starting at OU? Casey Thompson or Hudson Card at Texas? Max Duggan or Chandler Morris at TCU?

Coaches need a better handle on the position this season, and not just for the sake of team chemistry or their own job security.

“From what I see, TCU is going to become a turbo fast-paced team with their coach,” Gundy told Voice of the Cowboys Dave Hunziker on OSU’s podcast, in reference to Sonny Dykes. “Texas Tech is going to run all-no-huddle-and-throw-passes, the old Mike Leach deal. OU is going to try to play faster than anybody in the league. I was told Kansas State is playing fast now. West Virginia has the capability. We’re gonna do it. …

“It’s gonna transition right back to myself, (Kliff) Kingsbury, Dana (Holgorsen), (Art) Briles, back when we had six or seven teams that were playing lightning fast.”

That period of breathless offensive football was triggered by fearless quarterbacks. Kingsbury, Holgorsen, Briles and Gundy had them more often than they didn’t at Tech, West Virginia, Baylor and OSU.

Now it’s hard to really know what Big 12 coaches have at their most precious position, aside from instability.