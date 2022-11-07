Guerin Emig: On Spencer Sanders' future, this week and beyond, and how that affects Garret Rangel

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders’ immediate future remains the central topic around Oklahoma State football. Does OSU’s injured starting quarterback return to play Iowa State Saturday?

No indication from Mike Gundy Monday.

Thus less need to wonder about Sanders returning for Bedlam Nov. 19 or West Virginia Nov. 26. It is the rare occasion we truly are taking it one game a time.

But what about this: When’s the last time Gundy has talked to Sanders about next year?

“Not once,” OSU’s head coach answered.

There could be a next year for Sanders, a sixth OSU season thanks to the COVID-related freebie granted all college athletes by the NCAA. Has Gundy ever felt Sanders would be back?

“I said he could be. I don’t know,” Gundy clarified. “I don’t talk to players about what their potential NFL thoughts are. That’s between them, their family and their agent. I stay out of it.”

Is it possible Sanders’ injured shoulder might force his hand? Maybe he figures he’d better make some money with his body intact. Maybe he is no different than an offensive lineman that way.

“You would have to ask him that. I would hate to answer for him,” Gundy said. “Spencer loves to play football. He’s gonna compete and play unless he can’t compete and play.

“But it would be unfair for me to answer a question related to his future or career, whether it would be at this level or the next level. When the season is over, I’m sure he’ll give you a good answer.”

Here is the answer Sanders gave at Big 12 Media Days last July when asked about returning to OSU next year: “It’s a thought. We’ll see where it goes once that time comes around.”

Sounds like this storyline is to be continued in December after OSU’s regular season, or more likely January after the Cowboys’ bowl game.

Another storyline related to that one: If this is it for Sanders not just this season but next, doesn’t that make the next three games for freshman backups Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy of premium importance?

“Oh I don’t think it’s any more than ever,” Mike Gundy said. “It’s the same way it’s been around here forever. It’s no different. When we have a guy move on… We played Spencer when he was a freshman. He was young. He had some growing pains. We put Mason (Rudolph) in early in his career, which I think would have been his sophomore year. He had quite a few growing pains. We go through it.”

Rangel, Sanders’ true freshman backup, went through it in his first real college action at Kansas last Saturday. He threw two interceptions his first two series. He fumbled a snap under center in the second quarter and threw a third pick late.

Rangel also made some eye-opening plays. He threw crisply over a two-hour stretch following his early mistakes. He moved around comfortably. He handled OSU’s high-tempo offense reasonably well.

This is what’s known as learning on the job, something that isn’t easy in the Cowboys’ system.

“We have a really simple offense except for the quarterback,” Gundy said last August. “For the quarterback it takes time. Once they get it, they all of a sudden get better. It only happens from making mistakes and reps.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times it happens when they make mistakes in games.”

In Gundy’s perfect world, Sanders returns to finish the season before making a decision about his future. Then Gundy doesn’t have to worry so much about Rangel or Gunnar Gundy making in-game mistakes. Then the Cowboys can feel better about finishing their regular season 9-3 instead of 8-4 or 7-5.

Then, perhaps, Gundy can pad his 2023 depth chart by adding a quarterback through the transfer portal, depending on Sanders’ decision.

The process doesn’t feel as rushed in this scenario. Rangel and Gunnar Gundy still encounter those growing pains, but they aren’t as immediate. That assists a beat-up OSU team that needs all of the aid it can get the rest of this month.

There is another reality where Sanders really is finished as a Cowboy, Rangel seizes the position and builds on his positives from Kansas, and OSU finishes this season as it would have had Sanders returned.

“I liked how he threw the ball,” Gundy said of Rangel at KU, “and I liked how he competed. I thought that was important.”

No doubt. If Rangel comes back and competes against Iowa State, the Cowboys have a decent shot to win Saturday.

If Rangel responds the rest of this season, regardless of wins and losses, it does shrink next season’s learning curve.

It is an intriguing situation all the way around.

Back on the topic of Sanders’ future, Gundy said: “I don’t talk to him during the season because it’s irrelevant.”

It is in terms of 2022, but certainly not 2023.

Thus all eyes on OSU’s quarterback the rest of this month, whoever he is.