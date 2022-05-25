Guerin Emig: Now is the time to heed Mike Gundy's call: "We need to take a serious look at mental health"

The most important thing Mike Gundy said during Oklahoma State’s recent spring football season wasn’t about Derek Mason’s immersion, Spencer Sanders’ progression or the prevalence of name, image and likeness.

It was this before a routine March practice: “I just think this is an ego sport. It’s male athletes. They’re not going to tell you, ‘My head hurts.’ The old days, if you tell me your head hurts, just tough it out. And I think we’re all smart enough now to know that’s not the way it works.

“So there have been huge steps, I know, with our department with mental health. Not necessarily concussions, just anxiety and depression.

“There are 25 people here (gathered in the media scrum that day). Five of us have anxiety or, at some point, have depression. So it’s a serious issue that everybody in the country, not just athletics, is starting to understand.

“We need to take a serious look at mental health.”

Three weeks before Gundy spoke, Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller announced his retirement from football in the aftermath of his public admission of suicidal thoughts, and his public thanks to the Buckeyes staff that saved his life.

“I am grateful for the infrastructure Coach (Ryan) Day has put in place at Ohio State, and I am grateful that he is letting me find a way to help others in the program,” Miller stated on social media. “I hope athletic departments around the country do the same. If not for him and the staff, my words would not be a reflection. They would be evidence in a post-mortem.”

Asked that March day if he had seen any of his OSU players struggle to Miller’s degree, Gundy said: “Oh yeah. Sure we have. Yeah, we’ve had, the last couple years? Six or eight players that would be ... There’s degrees, right? There’s typical anxiety, there’s typical depression, and then there’s a little bit more serious depression. And then there’s critical, in my opinion.

“We’ve had young men that were critical that we’ve helped. And we’ve had a considerable number of guys that had serious anxiety. And we’ve had 15 or 20 that had what would be normal anxiety or a little bit depressed for whatever reason. We’ve seen a bunch of it.

“There have been a lot of conversations that have gone on. Our athletic administration understands the importance of allocating funds for increased mental health. And I’m 100 percent behind that.”

This must be a united front.

A Boston University School of Public Healthy study of 300 campuses found a 135% increase in college students’ depression from 2013-21.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the U.S. age group most susceptible to major depressive episodes in 2020 was 18-25.

Stress triggers are abundant in the college-age demographic. Traditional social triggers are magnified by social media. Traditional academic ones are magnified by the soaring costs of higher education, the increased value of scholarships, and the unsteady prospect of that first job after graduation.

If you believe college athletes somehow bubble themselves from their student body’s stress and anxiety, or if you have missed the news of the suicides of five NCAA athletes since March, you really ought to listen to Cowboy football players.

“Some people are hard on themselves if you’re not playing good,” OSU receiver Brennan Presley said. “As someone who is hard on himself and wants to be perfect, it can really take a toll on you if you’re not careful and if you don’t tell yourself the right things, think the right way.”

“We come and work day in and day out and give our all,” OSU defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “Then you’re telling us to go into the classroom and finish work. It’s just a lot of stress on top of you.”

“Honestly it’s one of the most underrated things that people really don’t understand or really realize. We’re just 19-year-olds,” Presley said. “We like to have a college life and have fun. But when you have the pressure of a whole university, and millions of people watching you or cheering for you ... And also the pressure of ‘Will this help me make the (National Football) League?’ And if you have family problems ...”

All of this makes it easier to detect players falling into a hole.

“Yeah, you can tell,” Lacy said. “When I was a freshman I was in a slump. It was not stuff on the field but stuff everywhere outside of football that was affecting me.”

Asked if he has seen teammates struggle, OSU defensive lineman Sione Asi said: “I have. I’m not going to say any names. But I feel like I’ve been in a position to help players.

“I’m not perfect, but I’ve been through times where I’ve had, like, mental barriers where I felt like I wasn’t going anywhere or was just lost.”

Teammates’ awareness that something might be wrong is just as important as coaches’ awareness.

Outlets for help are most important, as driven home by Miller’s story at Ohio State.

One critical outlet at OSU is Kelly Dunn, a psychiatrist at OSU’s Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa who has specialized in addiction medicine.

“One of the OSU athletes was really struggling with substance use,” Dunn said, “and so they ended up in my office in Tulsa last fall to get some additional support. That interaction went very well, and it resulted in me spending time in Stillwater once a week supporting the athletic department and all sports for general psychiatry.”

Dunn’s entrance into the Cowboys’ space was essential, and a little curious.

“Honestly I had no idea what I would be walking into,” Dunn said. “As I was trying to read up on the field, knowing OSU needed support in this area, I read that there’s a lot of nervousness about mental health professionals coming in and how they’re going to affect the team and what they’re going to be telling the players and coaches. The players and coaches really like to control things. You factor in this new person and it can throw off their sense of control.”

What Dunn encountered from OSU’s coaches took some of that load off.

“The coaches have been open-armed toward me in building mental health services,” she said. “Honestly they’re the ones that have been asking for it. Which is, I think, how I ended up over there. I think the coaches are recognizing that they are under-equipped to manage it. They don’t necessarily know what to do when they see it.”

Players don’t necessarily know how to describe what they are feeling in their one-on-ones with Dunn, at least initially.

“A lot of it is coming-of-age where they are separated from their family of origin for the first time and they’re trying to navigate what that means,” Dunn said. “They feel the pressure of figuring that out, meanwhile trying to perform on a national stage. That, together, is really kind of overwhelming.”

What the players tend to discover?

“Some of them just need a place to be a human, a person, not an athlete,” Dunn said. “These athletes, and these coaches for that matter, are expected to be superhuman. But at the end of the day they have a human body and a human brain, and both of those are subject to deterioration under the stress that they encounter. Both the body and the brain need support.”

Dunn has seen OSU coaches one on one. That is incredibly helpful.

“We need the coaches to buy in because they are the primary culture setters,” she said. “I get really excited about changing cultures and decreasing stigmas.”

Dunn estimates she has seen a little more than 40 OSU athletes across multiple sports, several of whom were referred by fellow athletes who had positive experiences with Dunn. She estimates she has seen more females than males.

“I think there is still some reluctance in some of your male sports to get help. There’s a bigger stigma there,” she said. “That’s getting better. I can see that slowly gaining ground.

“The guys that I have seen, it’s kind of been pretty bad, right? They’re waiting until things are horrible to get help. They’re trying to just hold on, suck it up, hold it in ...

“I’m hoping that’s what this leads to, building the mental health services there so people don’t wait until it’s so bad, that they’re getting help early and avoiding a lot of struggle.”

This is the goal with regard to OSU athletics, OSU football included — for the players to realize it is OK to admit they are not OK, for them to know there is a safe, helpful space in which to admit that.

Asked that March day if he ever had a coach check on his well-being when he quarterbacked the Cowboys 35 years ago, Gundy said: “No. I don’t think anybody would have talked about their head being OK, or their mental health, in our sport even six years ago.”

This is Gundy, the head coach, today: “I have anxiety at times ... I worry about stuff. It’s the same thing (as with the players), it’s just on a smaller degree ...

“Obviously I’m not a psychiatrist, but I have studied and read a lot on it over the last four or five years, and tried to stress how important I think it is. We stress to these guys all the time if there’s something going on, we need to know. I don’t want to find out too late. I want to know.

“And so every year they get more accommodating coming and telling me ... The strength coaches, their position coach, our director of player personnel, our administrative staff, we have so many people they can go to and say, ‘Hey I need a little help.’

“And I think they know that. And every year it gets better. And this is the way it should be.

“You can be 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, and be one of the strongest guys out here, and if you’re having mental problems and you get depressed and have anxiety, you’re not healthy.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.