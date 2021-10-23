Guerin Emig: No shame in OSU's first defeat of season at hands of terrific team playing outstanding football

“It was a really hard-fought game. I was proud of our players, their competitive nature and their willingness to compete and fight,” Gundy said. “When two good teams go against each other you’re gonna exchange blows... They’re gonna make a play, you’re gonna make a play, back and forth. In the end they made another play, one more than we did.”

Iowa State tackled OSU receiver Brennan Presley on a fourth-and-2, line-of-scrimmage quick hitter with about 80 seconds left. Gundy, Presley and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn all thought forward progress carried Presley squarely to the Cyclones’ 40-yard line, enough for the first down and the drive’s continuation toward a potential tying field goal or winning touchdown.

The officials spotted him, what, six inches short?

A game decided not by yards or even feet but inches? Crushing.

“The locker room was exactly the way it should be. I had to get ‘em going a little bit and get ‘em up and around because they were sitting there hurt,” Gundy said. “That’s the feeling you get in college football, right? You put a lot into it and when you come up a little short, you should feel that way.”