Guerin Emig: No shame in OSU's first defeat of season at hands of terrific team playing outstanding football

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State made one more play than Oklahoma State at the end of this extraordinary game, by the nose of the football for criminy sakes, and so Jack Trice Stadium exploded into proper jubilation.
Waves of cardinal and gold overtook the field, crashed into each other for a huge, spontaneous party and eventually started spitting out Cyclone players, coaches and cheerleaders toward their dressing rooms. They were partying as well. Hollering, laughing, singing, the works.
The crowd spit out OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders, too. Sanders said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell made sure he escaped the mayhem safely, after telling him first how heroically he had played despite the 24-21 defeat.
Moments later Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy addressed a dead quiet locker room maybe 100 feet from the celebration. Moments after that Sanders showed up for postgame interviews so distraught with OSU’s first loss of the season that he spoke in whispers to begin.
When Gundy was interviewed he said something about college football being the best sport there is because of how much it means week to week.
College football is the best sport there is because occasionally we are blessed with a game where everything counts, play to play, where winning and losing is separated by such thin margins that when we get a winner and loser it is equal parts exaltation and desolation.
“It was a really hard-fought game. I was proud of our players, their competitive nature and their willingness to compete and fight,” Gundy said. “When two good teams go against each other you’re gonna exchange blows... They’re gonna make a play, you’re gonna make a play, back and forth. In the end they made another play, one more than we did.”
Iowa State tackled OSU receiver Brennan Presley on a fourth-and-2, line-of-scrimmage quick hitter with about 80 seconds left. Gundy, Presley and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn all thought forward progress carried Presley squarely to the Cyclones’ 40-yard line, enough for the first down and the drive’s continuation toward a potential tying field goal or winning touchdown.
The officials spotted him, what, six inches short?
A game decided not by yards or even feet but inches? Crushing.
“The locker room was exactly the way it should be. I had to get ‘em going a little bit and get ‘em up and around because they were sitting there hurt,” Gundy said. “That’s the feeling you get in college football, right? You put a lot into it and when you come up a little short, you should feel that way.”
The message here: Lament the officials’ spot on Presley’s late play. Lament that OSU’s defense was finally dented by the opposing quarterback, in this case game MVP Brock Purdy. Lament that OSU’s Tanner Brown missed his two field goal tries on a day Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis hit his one shot.
Do NOT lament the fight put up by OSU’s gladiators in the arena.
They packed Jack Trice to the corners for this one. ISU’s pregame tailgate seemed to stretch to Minneapolis.
Then they kicked off and the players who make the Cyclones so dangerous showed up everywhere. Purdy got in rhythm and stayed there. Breece Hall didn’t run the ball so hot against OSU’s aggressive defensive front, so he got involved as Purdy’s passing game safety valve.
Xavier Hutchinson made 12 catches. Mike Rose made what seemed like 120 tackles. Pass rusher Will McDonald got after Sanders in the fourth quarter.
Sanders hung in the pocket and delivered his best throws of the season. He fired three touchdown passes and became OSU’s second-half difference-maker as the Cyclones contained running back Jaylen Warren.
“I don’t know…” Sanders said softly in that interview room. “I made too many mistakes.”
No, he didn’t. His counterpart, Purdy, made too many plays. That’s all. Sometimes it happens, much as it stinks.
OSU simply caught a team talented and experienced enough to topple Oklahoma for the Big 12 Conference championship on the wrong day. Make that the wrong time of year.
“If you look at the teams in our league playing together in all three phases,” Gundy said of the Cyclones, “they might be playing as good anybody.”
Not “might be.” They are. There is zero shame in losing to a team like that.
And zero shame in losing a game like Saturday’s.
Sanders played very well. Warren ran hard even when ganged up on. Presley made two YouTube touchdown grabs. Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper tackled every Cyclone who moved.
Campbell was right to compliment Sanders. He would have been right to compliment any number of Cowboys.
Anyway, his was a wonderful gesture. It was the absolute right way to end this magnificent game.
His Cyclones prevailed and celebrated, very likely, right into Sunday morning.
The Cowboys came up a nose short and faced an extremely hard pick-me-up.
“Haven’t had this feeling for a long time,” Dunn said. “It sucks.”
Sometimes, as Ted Lasso has taught us, it is the hope that kills you. Other days, it is the fight. To give so much just to come up agonizingly short, it hurts so badly.
Which just goes to show how great the battle was.