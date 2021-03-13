Guerin Emig: Never mind the end result, it was an 'amazing' week for the Cowboys in KC

The Cowboys arrived Tuesday and started taking daily COVID-19 tests, including one at 6 a.m. They played West Virginia again Thursday, then Baylor on Friday and Texas on Saturday.

Was the tacked-on stress and fatigue of this week worth it?

“Absolutely,” OSU coach Mike Boynton answered. “We played for a championship tonight. Those things last forever. And there are so few times that you really get a chance to win it. I thought we had a team that could win it. We were right there.

“The competitor in me will always want to have the opportunity to go compete.”

It stunk to lose at the end. The Cowboys shared stories of preseason net-cutting rehearsals after beating Baylor in the semifinals. They were thiiis close to the real thing, before the Saturday excellence of Texas’ Matt Coleman and Jericho Sims intruded.

It stunk, but not nearly enough to wipe out the benefits of the experience.

“We got to learn lessons while also gaining confidence while we were here,” Likekele said. “It was nothing but another lesson. We’re going to use it to push forward with more motivation.”