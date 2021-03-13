Guerin Emig: Never mind the end result, it was an 'amazing' week for the Cowboys in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas got to leave here with a trophy and net clippings. The Longhorns were still dancing around the T-Mobile Center court a half hour after the Oklahoma State Cowboys disappeared down the tunnel, steamed over their 91-86 Big 12 Tournament championship defeat.
“Not sad faces. Mad faces,” guard Isaac Likekele declared. “To hear the celebration and the music and them have fun, it was a feeling that stung, man.”
The Cowboys were disappointed with their last two hours in Kansas City. But everything else about their week here?
“Amazing, honestly,” forward Kalib Boone said.
The Memorial alum elaborated by saying: “We showed we can play with whoever. We fight... We’re a team of dogs. This tournament showed me a lot.”
This tournament helped a lot, even though it wasn’t necessarily set up to do so.
OSU won at West Virginia on March 6 to complete a four-games-in-eight-days slog. The upset in Morgantown gave the Cowboys six wins over a seven-game stretch.
They didn’t need to come to Kansas City to establish momentum. They already had plenty. They were already tired from a season as mentally taxing as it has been physically.
They came just the same.
The Cowboys arrived Tuesday and started taking daily COVID-19 tests, including one at 6 a.m. They played West Virginia again Thursday, then Baylor on Friday and Texas on Saturday.
Imagine a quarterback escaping Aaron Donald only to have the Watt brothers bearing down.
Was the tacked-on stress and fatigue of this week worth it?
“Absolutely,” OSU coach Mike Boynton answered. “We played for a championship tonight. Those things last forever. And there are so few times that you really get a chance to win it. I thought we had a team that could win it. We were right there.
“The competitor in me will always want to have the opportunity to go compete.”
It stunk to lose at the end. The Cowboys shared stories of preseason net-cutting rehearsals after beating Baylor in the semifinals. They were thiiis close to the real thing, before the Saturday excellence of Texas’ Matt Coleman and Jericho Sims intruded.
It stunk, but not nearly enough to wipe out the benefits of the experience.
“We got to learn lessons while also gaining confidence while we were here,” Likekele said. “It was nothing but another lesson. We’re going to use it to push forward with more motivation.”
The Cowboys were already a tough team with a proven star and a deep roster. They didn’t need to play another three games to realize that.
It was beneficial, though, to have that reinforced.
It was beneficial to play another three games from a basketball sense.
“I think so,” Boynton said. “I believe in high-level competition. It’s kind of like when I talk about the coaches I coach against. Those guys make me better. Our team playing against this type of competition makes us better.”
OSU will be glad to see different competition next week at the NCAA. March Madness will serve as stress relief for the Cowboys and anyone else representing the Big 12, given the torturous regular season and tournament brought on by this relentless league.
The Cowboys might need some extra rest before departing for Indianapolis. Such was the gauntlet in Kansas City alone.
Again, though, it was worth it. When the Pokes ride again in six or seven days, they should be better for what they just rode through.