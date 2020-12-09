Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy's overall success is inarguable, but then so is OSU's letdown the past four years

Mike Gundy’s biggest problem right now isn’t his decimated offensive line. It isn’t his Bedlam frailties. It isn’t his views on conservative media and the coronavirus, and what Mike Holder and Oklahoma State administrators think of all of this.
It’s that Iowa State just made the Big 12 championship game and OSU did not. The Cyclones beat West Virginia last Saturday to join Baylor, Texas and TCU as challengers to Oklahoma in the winner-take-all-at-Jerry World contest since that contest reappeared in 2017.
Gundy challenged OU for Big 12 supremacy in 2015 and ’16, but he has been a coach long enough to realize he works in the ultimate “What have you done for me lately?” profession. Cowboy fans from Tulsa to Tushka are asking that right now, and not just because their 2020 team, the one they counted on to deliver some trophies, is a disappointing 6-3.
It’s also because with the Big 12 championship as a benchmark, the Cowboys come up short, comparatively, the past four years. That’s a point of frustration in the OSU base.
This week I asked Gundy if it was a point of frustration for him.
“Our goal every year is to get to that game and win that game. Clearly,” he said. “Now, there’s two ways to look at it. If you have a good run and get there, and then the next two years you have a losing record, is that productive?”
Gundy’s argument is that winning consistently trumps a flash season that ends in a conference championship game. I get that.
But then Texas and Iowa State have posted winning records, same as OSU, each of the past four years. TCU is eight games over .500 in that span.
Baylor is the outlier among OU’s Big 12 championship challengers. The Bears have had wild win-loss swings the past four years, mostly because of two coaching changes.
Matt Rhule took Baylor to the ’19 title game in his third year in Waco. Tom Herman took Texas to the ’18 game in his fourth year in Austin. Matt Campbell has taken Iowa State to Arlington in his fifth year in Ames.
Gary Patterson is the outlier in this case — he was in his 18th year at TCU when the Horned Frogs went to the ’17 Big 12 title game — but all that shows is coaches both relatively new and well-established have found paths to AT&T Stadium.
Gundy has not.
“If you go back for the last 10 or 11 years and they would have had a championship, we would have been in it, what, six or seven times? Maybe? I don’t know,” he said.
Understood. I don’t dispute Gundy’s track record. He stands as the best coach in OSU football history. He is likely to go down in that history when it ends.
This is about current conflicting feelings over the program, the recognition that while Gundy has done remarkably well over the long haul, the past four years, with the creation of the Big 12 championship game as a measuring stick in that time, have been a letdown.
“The point being is this,” Gundy continued in his defense. “If you get to the Big 12 championship it’s a good thing. If you don’t win it, it’s the same as the other eight teams. You finish second. It’s like recruiting. There’s no second-place medals like in the Olympics. There’s no silver medal. You either get gold or you get last.”
If Gundy wants to quote Ricky Bobby, that’s his right. I sort of admire him for going there, honestly.
But since he also brought up recruiting...
Let’s agree that the signing classes from 2014 through 2019 made up the bulk of the OSU, Texas, Iowa State, TCU and Baylor rosters from 2016 to present day. Here’s the average Rivals.com national recruiting class ranking of the five programs from 2014-19:
Texas – 14
TCU – 34
OSU – 37
Baylor – 39
Iowa State – 54
Now Texas is the outlier. Texas, with a brand and budget on a different plane than OSU’s, can even be excused from this column if you wish.
It still doesn’t change the fact that over the past four years, you can use the Big 12 championship to make a case the Cowboys have done less with the same. Or, in the case of Iowa State’s recruiting rating, they have done more with less.
They are winning. Records of 10-3, 7-6, 8-5 and 6-3 make that fact.
They are producing NFL players, the Steelers’ James Washington, the Seahawks’ Tre Flowers, the Cowboys’ Blake Jarwin, the Ravens’ Justice Hill and the Dolphins’ Emmanuel Ogbah among them.
They have an enviable culture within their organization, as Gundy points out constantly.
This is all as undeniable as Gundy’s successful record.
But two contrasting things can both be true. In this case, it’s evident that OSU has fallen short the past four years.
The programs qualifying for the Big 12 championship game, and one in particular that has not, make it so.
