Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy's overall success is inarguable, but then so is OSU's letdown the past four years

Mike Gundy’s biggest problem right now isn’t his decimated offensive line. It isn’t his Bedlam frailties. It isn’t his views on conservative media and the coronavirus, and what Mike Holder and Oklahoma State administrators think of all of this.

It’s that Iowa State just made the Big 12 championship game and OSU did not. The Cyclones beat West Virginia last Saturday to join Baylor, Texas and TCU as challengers to Oklahoma in the winner-take-all-at-Jerry World contest since that contest reappeared in 2017.

Gundy challenged OU for Big 12 supremacy in 2015 and ’16, but he has been a coach long enough to realize he works in the ultimate “What have you done for me lately?” profession. Cowboy fans from Tulsa to Tushka are asking that right now, and not just because their 2020 team, the one they counted on to deliver some trophies, is a disappointing 6-3.

It’s also because with the Big 12 championship as a benchmark, the Cowboys come up short, comparatively, the past four years. That’s a point of frustration in the OSU base.

This week I asked Gundy if it was a point of frustration for him.