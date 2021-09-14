Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy's, Lincoln Riley's conflicting Big 12 expansion comments show need for OSU, OU to separate by 2023

The Sooners and Longhorns might have accepted their Big 12 obligations had the Big 12 not annexed last Friday. Playing out the string against eight schools who hated them for their betrayal would have been bad.

Playing out the string in a conference redesigned with their betrayal in mind? In a conference structured to exist without them specifically? That’s worse.

OU’s and Texas’ betrayal started all of this, no doubt. Their opportunity if you see this from a Sooner or Longhorns perspective.

Either way, Bob Bowlsby did what he had to in response. He did well all things considered. He stabilized a conference considered a goner both when OU and Texas elected to leave it, and when the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC formed an alliance without it.

Thus Gundy is as justified for his enthusiasm as Riley is for his apathy.

Of course OSU greets Big 12 expansion with some glee. The Cowboys’ future still includes TCU and West Virginia, not LSU and Alabama, or USC and Arizona in the Pac-12.

The Cowboys’ future includes BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston as of last week. Those four programs provide competitive football value. Those four schools provide stability.