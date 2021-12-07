Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy vs. Marcus Freeman makes OSU vs. Notre Dame a fascinating Fiesta Bowl matchup

Their clash of coaching styles is less apparent.

Gundy is clearly going to be more comfortable in an offensive staff meeting, Freeman in a defensive one. But how that translates to a difference in game management is anyone’s guess, since Freeman was never a head coach before Notre Dame promoted him from defensive coordinator last Friday.

We know all about the man in charge in Stillwater. Folks in South Bend, even, are still figuring out Freeman. The guy hasn’t been there a year, having been hired off Cincinnati’s staff last January.

I learned a little about Freeman by reading his piece for The Players’ Tribune Tuesday morning. I gleaned there might be more similarities between he and Gundy than we imagine.

“My dad... raised me with the structure that being in the Air Force for 26 years will teach you,” Freeman wrote. “He taught my older brother and I that only work ethic and motivation will get you to where you want to go.”