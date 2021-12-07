Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy vs. Marcus Freeman makes OSU vs. Notre Dame a fascinating Fiesta Bowl matchup

Mike Gundy has been Oklahoma State’s head football coach since the year before Boone Pickens transformed OSU athletics. Marcus Freeman has been Notre Dame’s coach since the day before OSU lost to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship.
Gundy played quarterback at OSU and transitioned to offensive Xs and Os. Freeman played linebacker at Ohio State and transitioned to defensive Xs and Os.
Gundy is a 54-year-old with a whiff of old school about him. He has a habit of calling players by their numbers instead of their names.
Freeman is a 35-year-old reflective of changing times. There is crying in football with his generation, reflected by his voice cracking at his Notre Dame introductory press conference.
OSU vs. Notre Dame is a fascinating Fiesta Bowl matchup for several reasons we will cover between now and game day Jan. 1. Let’s start with the biggest reason: Gundy and Freeman.
Their clash of age and background is obvious. It’s even a little funny when you consider Gundy sort of rolls his eyes at millennials’ technological-based tendencies.
Freeman, by his 1986 birth year, is a millennial. Maybe Gundy will shake hands with his counterpart at midfield before Jan. 1 kickoff and spend five minutes lecturing him.
Their clash of coaching styles is less apparent.
Gundy is clearly going to be more comfortable in an offensive staff meeting, Freeman in a defensive one. But how that translates to a difference in game management is anyone’s guess, since Freeman was never a head coach before Notre Dame promoted him from defensive coordinator last Friday.
We know all about the man in charge in Stillwater. Folks in South Bend, even, are still figuring out Freeman. The guy hasn’t been there a year, having been hired off Cincinnati’s staff last January.
I learned a little about Freeman by reading his piece for The Players’ Tribune Tuesday morning. I gleaned there might be more similarities between he and Gundy than we imagine.
“My dad... raised me with the structure that being in the Air Force for 26 years will teach you,” Freeman wrote. “He taught my older brother and I that only work ethic and motivation will get you to where you want to go.”
“Structure” was a bedrock in Gundy’s upbringing. His father, Ray, was not a military man, but he was Midwest City country. “Work ethic and motivation” weren’t so much taught in the Gundy household as expected.
Both coaches, naturally, try to pass those values on to their players.
“These kids today are so smart. They’re so intelligent, and they know what’s real and what’s phony,” Freeman wrote. “If you’re not authentic they’ll see right through you.”
Gundy has long established himself as authentic with his players. He might not be their best bud, but then that’s not why they signed up to play for him. They signed up to develop. Gundy’s track record, by winning percentage or graduate history, indicates development occurs.
Freeman got around to Notre Dame’s 11-1 season later in his Players’ Tribune account. He referenced the Irish’s 55-0 shutout of Georgia Tech Nov. 20, how his players were so “focused” that game and how they followed a “process” this season.
“And I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to lead them,” was how Freeman closed his piece.
Gundy has boasted of OSU’s focus and process throughout the Cowboys’ 11-2 season. He has been grateful for his players, right through last Saturday’s Big 12 Championship loss.
Gundy said he told them in the locker room: “I can’t thank you enough for what you have done.”
Coaches can be in different places and of different ages with different backgrounds and still be of similar minds.
It is interesting to learn that with Gundy and Freeman. It will be interesting to discover more differences and similarities between these two men as they prepare their teams for Jan. 1.