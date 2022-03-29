Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy unwavering amid transfer phenomenon: "We’re not gonna get in the big portal business"

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State added its third transfer of the week Monday when former Sam Houston offensive lineman Prince Pines hopped aboard the Cowboys’ caravan.

OSU fans were pleased for two reasons. First, Pines joined ex-USC Trojan Casey Collier and ex-Vanderbilt Commodore Jason Brooks as reinforcements across OSU’s offensive line, a position where you can never have enough depth.

Second, Mike Gundy came into the week trailing the transfer portal count for this recruiting cycle 13-0. Pines, Collier and Brooks got him on the board, much to the relief of Gundy’s impatient base.

Let’s examine that impatience a little, starting with a question: Is it warranted?

OSU’s leading rusher last year was Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren. He signed with the Cowboys in December of 2020.

OSU’s leading receiver was Washington State transfer Tay Martin. He joined the Cowboys in August of ’20, right before his first season in Stillwater.

OSU’s best offensive lineman last year was West Virginia transfer Josh Sills. He committed to the Cowboys New Year’s Eve 2019 before starting in ’20.

OSU’s starting center was Miami (Ohio) transfer Danny Godlevske. He, like Warren, joined in December of ’20

One of OSU’s starting cornerbacks was Missouri transfer Christian Holmes. He committed to the Cowboys in February of ’20, seven months before his first OSU season.

The only late joiner in that bunch was Martin. So if we go strictly by timeline, yes, Gundy is playing some portal catch-up right now.

If we go by contributions of that bunch, and trust Gundy’s staff to know what they’re doing even if this particular process is taking a tad longer, then I suggest it’s not worth the early-spring panic. But that’s your call as fans.

More valuable to us all might be Gundy’s general transfer portal philosophy, something he spelled out before a recent spring practice.

“We’re gonna pick up portal guys just for immediate help,” he said. “We’re not gonna get in the big portal business. That’s just my choice, right or wrong. I’m not a big fan of that. I think the portal is great for what it’s intended for. But I’m not a big fan of just bringing a bunch of guys in.

“Because I’ve got guys in this organization that have been working their butt off for two or three years and they’re second-team. All of a sudden, you’re bringing somebody in and I don’t get a chance? Why would I come to your school? So for that reason, I’m not a big fan of bringing in six or eight kids.”

Sounds like a loyalty clause in fairness to players more vested in OSU’s program. Also sounds like Gundy is concerned with recruiting ramifications from a transfer portal overload.

Interesting either way.

“We have meetings,” Gundy continued. “Like based on the health of our Cowboy back, we might have to pick one up. Let’s say we get a running back dinged up. We don’t have any experience at running back. So we might need to bring a running back in.

“We’re going to use it more like that than just bring in a mass number of guys and let them try out.”

Another helpful element here is how Gundy approaches portal oversight

“All five guys who work in our recruiting office, they have a piece of it,” Gundy said. “Zach Allen will take the offensive linemen because there’s more of them. There’s five of them. And then other coaches will take, like, tight ends and running backs. Because there’s not as many of them position-wise. They divide it up. And then we have one guy that’s just D-line.”

DJ Linton is OSU’s prospect analyst for the defensive line. He joins Allen, Joe Reynolds, Josh Gonzales and Jordan Burton in Gundy’s aforementioned recruiting office.

It fascinates me to learn how football coaches approach the transfer portal as the phenomenon increasingly influences both rosters and staffs. Now it’s even influencing how fans view their teams’ recruiting cycles, understandably.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.