Mike Gundy spent 25 minutes with reporters Monday turning questions about his hazardous past four months into answers about business at hand
“We’re up and running and just looking forward to the season,” Oklahoma State’s football coach answered to the first query seeking self-reflection.
There is a fascinating, quite possibly redemptive narrative to write about Gundy’s much-scrutinized response to the coronavirus, and his players’ much-broadcast response to the One America News Network shirt he wore fishing that day. It must wait, judging by Monday’s Zoom call.
It should wait.
Gundy, so famously open-shirted since he showed up at 2016 Big 12 Media Day with a mullet, was absolutely right to button up. His monotone might not have been interesting, but it was completely necessary.
“The players have had a difficult offseason for a lot of reasons. Things are going on,” Gundy said to a question about receiver Tylan Wallace’s suggestion that the chaos helped unify the program. “I’m just excited about where we are at this time with our team.”
Let’s consider that statement.
The players have had a difficult offseason. Things stabilized some when the Big 12 decided to proceed with football, but the Cowboys still feel the ground shake daily whether because some player at some school elects not to risk playing, or a sorority on their own campus elevates that risk with an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests.
Things are going on. The issues that entangled Gundy are still prevalent, the virus most obviously. OSU’s players might be ramping up practice, but it isn’t like they haven’t stopped thinking. Or wondering.
Distractions aren’t blowing down walls like they were in April, May and June, but they’re still swirling.
The best thing a head coach can be to combat them is unflinching.
Gundy saying he is “excited about where we are at this time with our team” is something any coach approaching any season would say. Only, this isn’t any season. It is unlike any season anybody has ever encountered.
Sticking to the script at a time like this feels reassuring.
Besides, Gundy should be excited. This should be his best team since the 2011 Cowboys stormed to a Big 12 championship and beat Andrew Luck in the Fiesta Bowl.
Now that the 2020 Pokes have been green-flagged by Big 12 presidents and league commissioner Bob Bowlsby, football must be front and center. It has to be at the outset of a season with so much uncertainty lying in wait.
The more the Cowboys focus on their potential to unseat Oklahoma, the better. It will serve their preparations well and give their minds a much-needed break.
Chuba Hubbard hasn’t forgotten his pushback against Gundy in that shirt, but as long as he’s carrying the ball at practice, he can focus on preparing for Heisman Trophy contention.
Gundy hasn’t forgotten about that pushback either, or the pushback against his infamous coronavirus teleconference April 7. He has been the subject of an intense reaction, ranging from internal reviews to external condemnations to boisterous rallying cries on his behalf, ever since.
How Gundy feels about all of this, how he has changed around his players, coaches and administrators, how the program he’s overseen for 15 years has suddenly changed, isn’t so much an unwritten column but an unwritten book. We’ll keep asking those reflective questions, therefore.
Hopefully Gundy arrives at a point where he answers them. That point was not Monday.
It should not have been Monday.
“We’re excited about where we’re at,” Gundy stated, “and excited about the Big 12 Conference playing football.”
That’s all that needs to said right now for Gundy’s sake, his players’ and his program’s.
Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules
2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
