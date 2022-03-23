Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy seems fresh as ever entering his 18th spring at OSU

STILLWATER — College football is less recognizable for Mike Gundy as he enters his 18th spring practice coaching the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He can blame that on a bursting transfer portal, an eruptive name, image and likeness marketplace, suddenly-mushrooming staff sizes and dollar figures fit for a Monaco yacht auction.

“Whether we like it or not,” Gundy said Tuesday while leaning against a wall and watching his players open spring ball inside OSU’s Sherman Smith Center, “everything is going in the direction of money.”

I don’t get the impression Gundy likes it much, but that is hardly enough to upend all he has going for him in Stillwater.

He is coming off a surprisingly successful, refreshingly peaceful 2021 season. He lost several of those ’21 players, but is enthused about the Cowboys who are returning. He believes in the ones who are arriving.

Just as important, Gundy has found some administrative sweet spots at long last.

The faith he professed in the newly-installed combination of OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg and OSU president Kayse Shrum throughout last season? Still going strong.

“Between Dr. Shrum and Chad Weiberg, they’ve completely revamped our people that work in that football room, financially,” Gundy said. “I mean, they’ve taken care of football and taken football to a level that with the exception of Oklahoma and Texas... I don’t know if we’ll be in their category budget-wise in my lifetime, but a year or two from now they won’t be in our league so I don’t need to worry about that...

“But for the most part, they’ve taken the staff and everybody in that building to a level financially that will be the top in this league. Which is a huge commitment because that keeps continuity and structure. There’s almost 100 people in our building in all different areas.”

Gundy says he has added four staff members since last season. Is that enough of an increase to keep pace with college football’s support-staff arms race?

“For now it is,” Gundy said.

When asked about OSU’s analysts budget, Gundy answered in general terms, saying: “Truthfully, with Chad it’s been good. He’s said, ‘If you need it in football, I trust you and we’ll get it done.’”

Gundy still has war horses Gary Gibbs, Bill Clay and Chris Thurmond around as analysts. He enjoys and values them in equal measure.

Gundy lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State last December, but that prompted zero staff upheaval. He brought in Derek Mason to coordinate alongside position coaches already in place. The offensive staff remains very familiar.

Beyond his OSU compound, Gundy is as bullish on the Big 12 Conference as ever. He boasted Tuesday of the football and basketball prowess of eventual additions Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati.

“This league is showing strength,” he said.

Sounds like he expects the Big 12 to flex even more down the road, despite the looming OU/Texas departure.

“I think we can be at 14 five years from now,” Gundy offered. “I think there’s going to be a pretty dramatic change in conferences in ’25, just what I hear from people that claim to know what they’re talking about.”

Gundy figures OSU will be among the more prominent influences on the future Big 12, regardless of the league’s specific membership. That’s a nod to both the success of his program and the acuity of administrators like Weiberg and Shrum.

On the subject of the Big 12’s post-realignment layout, divisions and such, Gundy said: “I’ve had a couple extensive conversations with the conference. Believe it or not, they call me now for input because I’ve been around forever.”

I believe it. Eighteen years probably ought to earn a head football coach some sway.

Eighteen years could also drive a head football coach nuts, especially as there is more change to his sport in the last year than the first 17 combined. This isn’t exactly what the 54-year-old Cowboy signed up for when he was 37 and replacing Les Miles.

“No, it’s not what I signed up for,” Gundy said. “But I have to adjust. If I don’t adjust I’ve gotta get out of the game.”

I don’t know if Gundy is adjusting so much as hitting a twilight-years stride. Anyway, he seems as sprightly now as he did leaving the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1 having conquered Notre Dame.

That’s a pretty fragrant way to start spring No. 18.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.