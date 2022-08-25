Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy forecasts longer OSU career, girds Cowboys for prosperous future

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State administrators ought to throw Mike Gundy a party, but not in recognition of the Cowboy head football coach’s next win being No. 150. The number worth celebrating is no longer 150.

It’s 66.

Then 67.

And 68.

And ...

“I thought at one time at 65 I’d check it in,” the 55-year-old Gundy said Thursday. “I don’t see that happening now if I feel good.”

How does Gundy feel one week before the season opener against Central Michigan?

“I’ve never been so happy in my life,” he said.

Good for Gundy. Some coaches squander their whole careers in a haze of pressure, anxiety and meanness. Gundy was in that cloud, he figures, the first 10 years of his career.

He was just getting out in 2019 when he predicted he might coach until he turned 60.

His updated forecast of 65 and beyond is a product of his continued enlightenment about what really matters.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I understand the journey and what it takes to get to the game Saturday or Thursday night,” he said Thursday, “and be appreciative of that side of it more than what actually happens out there.”

Sixty-five and beyond is a product of his continued comfort with and respect for athletic director Chad Weiberg and university president Kayse Shrum. There also might be something to Gundy’s hour-long meeting Wednesday with new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

“One thing I like about him is he’ll tell you the truth. He’s a straight shooter,” Gundy said. “I’m in heaven. I have a commissioner that’s a straight shooter, I have a president that’s a straight shooter and an AD that’s a straight shooter. ... And I’m a straight shooter.”

He can be too straight a shooter; just Google his name with Boone Pickens’ or “coronavirus response.” He might have escaped his cloud much sooner had he rolled more easily with Pickens’ punches in particular.

That does not detract from the peace he has found.

Gundy really likes his 18th OSU team. He savors the return of four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and those pass-rushing monsters bookending his defensive line. He expects to be back in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 3.

But this is about a job more than a team.

Gundy credited Weiberg predecessor Mike Holder on Thursday for opening the checkbook for multiyear assistant contracts. That has kept Gundy’s staff stable and content, generally, allowing Gundy to literally bank on a loyal and true support group.

It is a support system with Weiberg in charge, an organization with so many role players that Gundy put it like this Thursday: “I don’t have to do much anymore. I just get to sit back and enjoy it.”

It’s easier to enjoy when the organization wins. The Cowboys are winning. They have taken Texas’ place as Oklahoma’s most consistent Big 12 challenger. They just won Bedlam and played for a Big 12 title instead of the Sooners.

They should wield considerable Big 12 influence after OU and Texas leave for the SEC, and here we move beyond football to league-wide respect earned by Weiberg and Shrum. OSU is lucky to have both established so firmly and quickly.

OSU is very lucky to have Gundy so entrenched, the football program having moved beyond the front door to a university to something worth a lot more. Millions of dollars more.

It behooves OSU for Gundy to find joy in the job after all these years. In the coming years, too, given the Big 12’s pending membership transitions and looming million-dollar transactions.

“I’m happy with where I am,” Gundy said. “I’m happy with the organization and I’m happy with the direction that this university and this administration is going.”

The head coach left Thursday’s press conference with his 17-year-old son, Gage, Stillwater High’s starting quarterback. Later he would be at OSU practice watching his 20-year-old son, Gunnar, the Cowboys’ backup QB.

It has taken several years, and it is due to several factors, but Mike Gundy’s football life has gotten pretty good.

No wonder he anticipates it will carry on longer than anyone figured.