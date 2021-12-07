Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy faces the most important hire of his OSU career, having lost the best defensive coordinator he'll ever have

Ohio State hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles off Oklahoma State’s staff Tuesday, and I thought back four years when Oklahoma State hired Knowles off Duke’s.
“Personally, I know that I left Duke better than I found it,” he said. “We had a top-20 defense and great statistics. They’ve got a lot of people coming back and they promoted from within. I felt like I was leaving that part of my family in really good shape.
“It was time for me to go off and take this opportunity. If you don’t, then as a coach what are you doing? Don’t you want to have your heart pumping all the time? New challenges. You’ve gotta grow ... You’ve got to say, ‘I need to go out there and see what these guys are doing in the Big 12.’
“It’s gonna be hard, but I want to be around people who have fun doing hard things. That’s the profession. That’s just how we live.”
Mike Gundy and OSU’s administration had every intention of keeping Knowles, of rewarding him for the Cowboys’ defensive excellence this season. That 4-year-old statement, along with the lure of coaching in one of top three programs in college football currently, explains why they could not.
Now Gundy must swallow hard, take a deep breath and get to work on the most important assistant hire of his 17-year OSU career.
Knowles not only saw what these guys were doing in the Big 12, he figured them out. It took a couple years, but he did.
He figured out when to play zone and when to play man, when to blitz and when to drop in coverage. He figured out he could trust a two-deep rotation of Cowboy defenders to maintain the standard over the course of a game, because those defenders grew to figure out and trust him.
The proof is in OSU’s 2021 FBS defensive rankings. No. 3 overall. No. 5 against the run and No. 12 against the pass. No. 2 on third down. No. 6 on fourth down. No. 1 in sacks. No. 1 in tackles for lost yardage.
That defense saw the Cowboys through a savored Bedlam victory, took them to the brink of a Big 12 championship and rocketed them into College Football Playoff contention.
Knowles called the run “a culmination of a lot of hard work.”
Now it must begin again.
Gundy must find a coach as willing to adapt as Knowles was after taking a 2018 beating. It took patience and self-awareness for Knowles to adapt. Those are rare commodities in the profession.
Knowles has other commodities that Gundy must try to tap into with the successor.
“He’s a fast thinker and he reacts to things,” Gundy said of Knowles this season. “The guy’s highly intelligent. He has a demeanor in practice that’s a little old school. The players like it. They buy into it. On game day he’s very, very calm. He’s a fantastic play caller.”
Gundy must find another guy the defensive players buy into. This seems the toughest trick of all, the way Knowles’ defenders invested in him the past four years, all of them moving forward in unison.
“Coach Knowles is just Coach Knowles. We’re all used to him. We all love him. He’s a character,” safety Tanner McCalister said this season. “We all feed off his energy and play for him.”
Knowles was explaining OSU’s defensive dominance of Kansas on Oct. 30 when defensive backs Kolby Harvell-Peel and Jason Taylor walked up and flanked him at the postgame podium. The coach in the suit put his arms around the players in their sweats.
Never mind the dress codes, it was a perfectly symmetrical picture.
“I haven’t made a legal tackle since 1986. These are the guys that do it,” Knowles said alongside Harvell-Peel and Taylor. “What I told them in the pregame talk when we have good bonding moments is we’ve been together for what seems like forever. These guys know the way I think.”
“He was busting his ass the first year he was here. We gave up a lot of points,” Harvell-Peel said. “I think he’s just had more time with the guys he’s got. He came in with us. We’ve seen the same system for four years.”
This year?
“He wants to win games defensively,” Harvell-Peel said after the Kansas beatdown.
The Cowboys did win games defensively this season. When the players were asked to explain how, they started with: “Coach Knowles.”
That’s both a coach and a state of mind Gundy must replace now.
One of the things Knowles was known for saying around the OSU compound: “You’ve got to live in your hopes, not your fears.”
He lived in his hopes after taking Gundy’s job offer four years ago. That worked out better than anyone could have imagined.
Now it is Gundy who must live in his hopes of finding the right successor, somehow, to the best defensive coordinator he’ll ever have.