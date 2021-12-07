Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy faces the most important hire of his OSU career, having lost the best defensive coordinator he'll ever have

Ohio State hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles off Oklahoma State’s staff Tuesday, and I thought back four years when Oklahoma State hired Knowles off Duke’s.

“Personally, I know that I left Duke better than I found it,” he said. “We had a top-20 defense and great statistics. They’ve got a lot of people coming back and they promoted from within. I felt like I was leaving that part of my family in really good shape.

“It was time for me to go off and take this opportunity. If you don’t, then as a coach what are you doing? Don’t you want to have your heart pumping all the time? New challenges. You’ve gotta grow ... You’ve got to say, ‘I need to go out there and see what these guys are doing in the Big 12.’

“It’s gonna be hard, but I want to be around people who have fun doing hard things. That’s the profession. That’s just how we live.”

Mike Gundy and OSU’s administration had every intention of keeping Knowles, of rewarding him for the Cowboys’ defensive excellence this season. That 4-year-old statement, along with the lure of coaching in one of top three programs in college football currently, explains why they could not.