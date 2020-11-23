Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy explains decision to punt from OU 39: "Just a call on my part based on flow of the game"

In Monday’s column I criticized Mike Gundy’s decision to punt inside the Oklahoma 40-yard line early in Bedlam’s fourth quarter Saturday night. OU led 34-13, and while the cause felt lost it wasn’t so officially. Not with 12 minutes still to play.
My regret was I didn’t get the chance to ask Gundy about his decision after the game. I joined OU’s Zoom session with media in postgame, while our writers assigned to the Cowboys joined OSU’s.
Monday morning, with Gundy’s weekly Zoom Q and A with media, offered the chance. So I asked why he chose to kick at that point.
“What was the situation?” Gundy said.
You had a fourth-and-8 at the OU 39 with about 12 minutes left. It was a three-score game. I thought you might take a shot down the field to try to get it to a two-score game with much of the fourth quarter left. I was a little surprised to see (Tom) Hutton punt. It’s your call. I just wanted to know what prompted that one.
“I think at that point they were pretty much in rush-the-quarterback mode,” Gundy said. “We have a young offensive line, and we were struggling to protect the quarterback even (against) a three-man pressure. They were dropping eight a lot. There really weren’t a lot of places to go. So we punted. Is that when we punted down to the 1-yard line?
Right.
“Just a call on my part based on the flow of the game.”
The flow was tilted heavily in OU’s favor when Hutton punt. It had been since the Sooners jumped ahead 21-0. That is inarguable.
So is the fact that OSU’s patchwork offense line struggled against OU’s surging defensive front. The Sooners sacked Spencer Sanders and Shane Illingworth a combined four times. They hurried them into incomplete passes another four times.
And yet I thought the combination of OSU’s field position, the time on the clock, the presence of a playmaker like Tylan Wallace, and the fact that the Sooners had been flagged a couple times trying to contain Wallace earlier in the game warranted a shot on fourth-and-8.
OSU's defense was gassed by then. OU took advantage after the punt to drive 99 yards to make it 41-13. Didn't seem to matter whether the Sooners took over on their own 39 or their 1.
It felt like the Cowboys' last hope was to convert fourth-and-8, find a route to 34-20, recover an onside kick and...
I know. A long shot scenario. But at least a more competitive one.
Anyway, Gundy chose to punt. Now we know why.
