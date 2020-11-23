Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy explains decision to punt from OU 39: "Just a call on my part based on flow of the game"

In Monday’s column I criticized Mike Gundy’s decision to punt inside the Oklahoma 40-yard line early in Bedlam’s fourth quarter Saturday night. OU led 34-13, and while the cause felt lost it wasn’t so officially. Not with 12 minutes still to play.

My regret was I didn’t get the chance to ask Gundy about his decision after the game. I joined OU’s Zoom session with media in postgame, while our writers assigned to the Cowboys joined OSU’s.

Monday morning, with Gundy’s weekly Zoom Q and A with media, offered the chance. So I asked why he chose to kick at that point.

“What was the situation?” Gundy said.

You had a fourth-and-8 at the OU 39 with about 12 minutes left. It was a three-score game. I thought you might take a shot down the field to try to get it to a two-score game with much of the fourth quarter left. I was a little surprised to see (Tom) Hutton punt. It’s your call. I just wanted to know what prompted that one.