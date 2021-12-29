Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy as special OSU season winds down: "It will be tough to let this group go"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mike Gundy spent the first few minutes of Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl practice the other day along a sideline by himself, just observing. This being the Valley of the Sun, he wore a slick pair of shades.
I couldn’t see his eyes, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they were moist.
When I asked early this week if he was going to miss coaching this particular OSU team, Gundy replied: “Yeah this is a special group. When we started out the season... I’m not on social media but I’m gonna guess people thought, ‘They’ll be lucky to win five or six games.’ We came along and they’ve gotten better and better.
“What’s so special about this group is they’re really good kids. They’re quality young men that do what we ask them to do. They work hard. That’s the fun thing. It’s like raising kids. Nothing’s ever perfect but if we work together and we listen and learn, we all get better and better and better.
“I’m gonna miss these guys.”
Coaches tend to like football teams that go 11-2, beat their archrivals and come within a toothbrush bristle of a conference championship. And so while it’s no shock that Gundy fancies the 2021 Cowboys, his reference to his squad’s September struggles is important.
The story here isn’t so much that the Cowboys won a lot this season. It’s how they did it.
“I’ve done this so long that I evaluate our coaches and players and our organization based on everybody trying to maximize their potential and getting the most out of them,” Gundy continued during our exchange. “Head coaches are evaluated on wins and losses. I fully understand that head coaches have to win to keep their job.
“But these guys, I evaluate them on if they do what we ask them to do, and if they do it to the best of their ability. And that’s what they’ve done. It’s fun to be around young men that are trying to do the best they can and improve every day.”
It’s fun for coaches to be around young men that enjoy each other as much as they enjoy winning. These Cowboys check that box, too.
“We practiced today for two hours and 20 minutes,” Gundy said, “and they’re laughing, they’re having fun, they’re competing, they’re running to the ball. We can just sit back as coaches and make corrections and enjoy the process. You don’t always get a group of players that is accustomed to doing that every day, and this group has now for five months.”
Chemistry is a word every football team uses but doesn’t always have. A couple players hinted this week that the ’21 Cowboys have it in mass quantities.
“I’m going to miss how close we are and how much we blend together outside of football,” cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse said. “I feel like this year I built a lot of relationships with guys that I usually don’t talk to.”
“I think this is the closest I have been with a team since maybe, like, high school,” receiver Brennan Presley said. “Kolby (Harvell-Peel), Tay (Martin), Brock (Martin), Malcolm (Rodriguez), I’m close with all of those guys...
“I’m close with a bunch of seniors and a bunch of guys leaving whether it’s going through the draft or transfer (portal). So for me it’s going to be weird next year when we are working out, not looking over and seeing Malcolm telling me to put more weight on the bar, or Tay telling me what he did last night or talking trash about 2K or something like that.
“That brotherhood is just going to be really... Of course, you can always build it again. But it’s always unique when you win with one team and then next year pieces and parts change.”
OSU emerged post-September on the strength of a relentless defense starring players who grew up together in Jim Knowles’ system. Now Knowles is at Ohio State. Backbone defenders like Rodriguez and linebacking partner Devin Harper will be gone after Saturday’s game.
Presley is right. The next wave of players can rebuild that brotherhood. It’s a hope, however, until it becomes a reality.
With OSU’s special 2021 reality down to four precious quarters, I wouldn’t blame Gundy for trying to stop time. He must feel like the season has flashed by.
Six weeks ago he said: “It’s just an unusual group. I mean, they just... I wish I could say that I was the reason for that, but they develop their own chemistry in our culture. We have a culture that we all follow the rules and we all have a way that we think and we work, with unselfish commitment and being humble. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to always work every year. They have to create their own chemistry, and that’s what they’ve done.”
How did Gundy describe it? It’s like raising kids.
Now that he’s about to turn his kids on the 2021 Cowboys over to the rest of their lives, I don’t know if there’s a tear in the old coach’s eye but it sure sounds like there might be.
“It will be tough to let this group go,” Gundy said this week.