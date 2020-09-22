Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy and Thurman Thomas should sit down Saturday night, crack open a beer and have a long, therapeutic talk

It needs to be as long as it takes so that understanding sets in. If understanding between these two old mates sets in, it can only lead to understanding with other old mates, with other OSU football alumni who have felt disconnected from the program for a while and are using Gundy’s offseason missteps as an excuse to voice their displeasure.

Maybe, even, a therapeutic chat between Gundy and Thomas helps further the coach’s cause with his current players. Maybe it helps him see things from Chuba Hubbard’s or Amen Ogbongbemiga’s eyes that much clearer.

Thomas wants to help the situation so badly. You could hear it in his voice July 5. You could hear it Tuesday when he referenced not just Gundy but former coaches Jimmy Johnson and Pat Jones, and not just Barry Sanders and Hart Lee Dykes but 21 OSU football players from various time periods in his 40-minute Zoom call.

“It’s my school, y’know?” Thomas said.

Gundy is his coach. Gundy is also a conduit to four of the best years of his life. That makes the connection here so critical.

Thomas said Tuesday that Gundy has not reached out to him since my column from our July 5 conversation appeared. He hopes that can change this weekend.