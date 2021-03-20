Guerin Emig: Mike Boynton wears his integrity to March Madness, makes OSU look good... again

The names on the back are equally meaningful. Just listen to how the T-shirt came to be...

“Last May a group of about 17 young Black coaches around the country started having Zoom meetings together,” Boynton said. “We’re all in our first five years as head coaches, kind of going through the same things. It was really to talk about basketball.

“One of our Sunday nights together, somebody said, ‘Hey, with all the social justice stuff going on, do we know if there’s ever been a time where every Black coach in the country has met?’ There used to be this thing called the Black Coaches Association, but it kind of fizzled out. I don’t know what happened or why. But our idea was, ‘We need to do this again. Now is the time.’

“Fourth of July weekend, every Black coach was on a Zoom call together. We’ve done this every month since, had that call. One of the coaches, Dedrique Taylor at Cal State Fullerton, came up with the idea for the T-shirt.”