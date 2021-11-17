Guerin Emig mega-bag: The mail pours in on OSU's potential, OU's shortcoming, Lincoln Riley's job and Barry Sanders' statue

“Watching this year’s group has reminded me of these defenses OSU had in the early 1980s. Both the current OSU defense and the defenses from the early 80s were capable of dictating the the complexion of the game. I actually enjoy this type of game, as opposed to a game where the team with the ball lasts wins.

From Dennis: “No one has put forth the idea that the Sooners are just not as talented as everyone would like to believe. Instead of bemoaning the fact that they are no longer undefeated and are likely out of consideration for the playoff, perhaps the Sooners should consider themselves fortunate that six of their games were won by the narrowest of margins. Instead of being 9-1, their record could just as easily now be 5-5 or 4-6 and they would now be fighting for their lives just to become bowl eligible.”