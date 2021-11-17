Guerin Emig mega-bag: The mail pours in on OSU's potential, OU's shortcoming, Lincoln Riley's job and Barry Sanders' statue

I apologize for running so late with a mailbag. Allow me to make amends with a mega-bag...
On OSU football
From Doug: “I saw my first OSU Cowboys game in 1954 when I was six. I have watched them religiously since then. I cannot tell you the number of times that the Pokes have broken my heart. I only wish I could share your optimism for the Cowboys for the next two regular season games. I see it as an impossibility that they will make the final four this year.
“My hope is that they get one of the New Year’s Day bowl games. But I must tell you, based on 67 years of watching them, I am braced for more heartache. That’s what it means to be an OSU football fan.”
Bless your heart, Doug. Seriously. Please take a moment to listen to “Don’t Worry Be Happy.” The “Frozen” song. The Beatles’ “Getting Better.”
Or better yet, go watch replays of 2021 OSU football games on YouTube.
You see that defense of yours? Look around the Big 12 Conference. You see everybody else’s offense?
It’s a different Cowboys team playing a different brand of football against opponents who are still finding their way, Texas Tech and (yes) Oklahoma included.
Embrace the possibilities, my man! Live in the moment!
And if the Cowboys don’t make the College Football Playoff, don’t sweat that either. They’re about to make their first Big 12 championship game. They might win their second Big 12 title. They might play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, Doug!
Sounds like a hell of a season to me. It has already been a hell of a season.
After 67 years, you deserve to soak that in regardless of what comes over the next three weeks.
From Michael: “Your column this morning brought back memories when Pat Jones was the head coach at Oklahoma State. It was Mike Gundy’s freshmen year and the Cowboys were struggling to reach .500. Pat was speaking at either the Lion’s or Rotary Club and was being grilled by the Monday morning quarterbacks. He reportedly remarked: ‘I was a lot smarter coach when Leslie O’Neal was playing.’ All coaches are smarter when they have good players.
“Watching this year’s group has reminded me of these defenses OSU had in the early 1980s. Both the current OSU defense and the defenses from the early 80s were capable of dictating the the complexion of the game. I actually enjoy this type of game, as opposed to a game where the team with the ball lasts wins.
“While Jim Knowles and his ‘kids’ deserve nearly all the credit for this year’s efforts, Mike Gundy took a chance on a coach from a smaller program and stuck with Jim Knowles as Knowles learned his players’ abilities and conference environment and adapted accordingly.”
Thanks, Michael.
You remind us that 2021 will surely go down as Gundy’s best coaching job whenever he decides to retire from OSU.
---
On OU football
From Dennis: “No one has put forth the idea that the Sooners are just not as talented as everyone would like to believe. Instead of bemoaning the fact that they are no longer undefeated and are likely out of consideration for the playoff, perhaps the Sooners should consider themselves fortunate that six of their games were won by the narrowest of margins. Instead of being 9-1, their record could just as easily now be 5-5 or 4-6 and they would now be fighting for their lives just to become bowl eligible.”
It’s an interesting perspective.
OU isn’t as good as writers like me and coaches like the Sooners’ made them out to be last offseason into preseason camp. Their offensive line is pretty good. Their linebackers and defensive backs are pretty good. Their defensive linemen and wide receivers are very good but don’t always play that way.
That’s what we have come to discover about this team. Caleb Williams arrived to help light a spark and mask some flaws for a few games, but the flaws remain.
From Steven: “It seems that Caleb Williams’ mother has managed to write today’s column under your byline. The bias just jumps off the page. Now that the fans, media and finally coaches have dumped a good experienced quarterback (Spencer Rattler) in favor of a good inexperienced quarterback (Williams) we’ve all got to live with the results.”
The column was actually a compliment to how Rattler handled his 2020 benching, and how OU must hope Williams responds in kind.
In the meantime, I might ask Steven a question: If the fans, media and coaches hadn’t dumped the good experienced quarterback in favor of the good inexperienced quarterback, what kind of results would the Sooners have gotten out of their Texas, TCU, Kansas and Texas Tech games? Given all of the plays the good inexperienced quarterback made to save the Sooners’ (butt) in those games?
---
On the coming Bedlam
From LB: “OU should head to Stillwater in two weeks as an underdog. Should be 8 or more, will likely be 3. I look forward to that. So rare that my guys are 'dogs. I think it is an advantage, especially on the road. Remember 2013? But right now OSU looks like world-beaters. I just hope we can stay on the field with them.”
OU was a 10-point dog that frigid 2013 day. We’ll see what happens this weekend, but I see it closer to a 5-point spread Nov. 27.
I haven’t thought specifically about the matchup, LB, but I can make a general assertion: OU’s best shot is Caleb Williams playing as he did against Texas. Meaning, he’ll have to make plays that aren’t necessarily there.
OSU’s defense isn’t going to give the Sooners anything. The Sooners’ offensive line will likely struggle to block anything. That leaves Williams to make it up as he goes.
---
On Barry Sanders’ statue
From Bill: “Any news of when Thurman Thomas gets a statue? He and Barry the two best ever out at OSU.”
I expect the Cowboys to add a ton more names to their Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium before they dedicate another statue outside the place. Barry’s was just the fourth statue on the entire campus. I don’t get the feeling OSU puts a premium on bronze shrines, for better or worse.
From Walt: “You wrote a great column about the GOAT today. I will point out one small thing, though (kind of like a tiny pebble on my shoe): ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ is the name of the song played at graduations. Pomp and ceremony is what we enjoy at unveiling events like the one upcoming.”
Gah! Thank you, Walt, for keeping me on my toes.
---
On the OU-Baylor debacle
From Oliver: “I watched the game and have no problem with how it ended in terms of Baylor kicking a field goal if their intent had to do with things that may at some point determine who wins the conference. I would guess that if OU and its fans were in the same situation, they would have been all over the field too.
“I think OU and their coach, who seems to be a bit of a whiner, might want to clear their heads and get ready for the games to come -- especially the game in Stillwater.”
Thanks, Oliver.
Technically, Dave Aranda was right to reconsider taking a knee and killing the game at 24-14 when a last-play field goal padded the final margin. Point differential is, in fact, a tiebreaker should there be multiple teams in line to play in the Big 12 championship game.
Riley would grant Aranda that much, he’s just never going to agree with the way Aranda went about the change-of-heart.
---
From Geoffrey: “If I remember correctly in 1977 or 78 Texas and Arkansas were playing. A horrible storm dumped inches of rain on the field and they called the game early because the outcome was either already decided or meaningless.”
Officials have always had discretion to postpone or even call off games with threatening weather in the area. They are more careful now than they ever have been about that stuff.
They need to be more careful about field storming.
I don’t want it abolished. Let the students have their fun, but only with the clock at 0:00 and only when stadium security is carefully positioned to protect visiting players and coaches.
From Tom: “Why wasn’t there a flag on the home team because their fans were on the field? Team can’t do it I would assume fans couldn’t either.”
Tom is taking a cue from Riley, who said postgame: “How the officials don’t enforce a 15-yard penalty when you’ve probably got 5,000 people on the field is unbelievable to me.”
That, I think, is specifically what set off Riley and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione during the whole scene.
I’ll go back to the column: Just call the damn game with :03 left and fans already on the field, with the outcome already decided, and none of this is even up for discussion.
From another Michael: “The Tulsa World didn’t report that Riley, as reported by ESPN, strongly considered keeping ALL of his players in the locker room while Baylor prepared to take the field for their final play. Anger management issues? We all saw the totally unprofessional acting Riley melt down on TV. Nor did the World mention that Williams’ bad day likely took him out of consideration for the Heisman Trophy.”
We didn’t bother with the Heisman because why bother? The Tulsa World, like the rest of the world, knows that to be obvious.
I don’t see Riley considering keeping his players in the locker room as an anger management issue, but a player safety one.
From Tim: “This is the sorriest why baby stuff I've ever heard. Suck it up buttercup.”
Note to self: Work “suck it up buttercup” into a column soon. An underrated classic.
---
On Lincoln Riley and the coaching carousel
From GW: “My informant tells me that Riley is headed for College Station and the Aggies because Jimbo Fisher is off to LSU.”
Leaving OU to take over at A&M would be crazier than leaving OU to take over LSU.
Either way, I believe Riley to be sane. I believe he knows how lucky, and rich, he has it in Norman and will stay there until he decides to try the NFL.
---
On College Football Playoff expansion
From Chris: “I am supportive of expansion to 12 teams. I would be fine with a 16-team version if college football could make that schedule work. It may or may not show up in TV ratings but other than the playoff, the postseason bowl season has been a yawner for years now. We need more drama with games that mean something.
“Think about the trends of players sitting out bowl games as another reason why an expanded playoff makes sense. I expect players to make more business decisions in the future with NIL and this early phase of professionalization that will likely continue to change, and change the game.
“I would be ok with dropping a regular season game off the schedule if that’s what we need to do to accommodate the scheduling. Eliminate conference title games too.”
Thanks for the feedback, Chris.
To me, a 16-team playoff invites new problems related to the value of the regular season and stress on the players. Sixteen should automatically signal a one-game reduction of the regular-season schedule.
You don’t have to do that with 12. You still get more drama with 12. You protect the sanctity of the regular season with 12. You ensure Group of 5 fairness with 12.
---
On OSU basketball’s postseason ban
From Lana: “I am a former public school teacher, mom of a long time hoops coach here in Oklahoma, March Madness fanatic, and bench warmer three rows up. The decision of this ‘review panel’ makes this woman sick to her stomach for Coach Boynton (a class act if there ever was one!) and for EACH of the young people under his care, on and off the court.”
I’m upset by it as well, Lana. I’m more upset for the players, since their shots at the NCAA Tournament are more fleeting than coaches’.
PS: Bless you for being a public school teacher.
From Neil: “Please update your readers on the status of the NCAA's investigation into the MULTIPLE violations and lack of institutional control findings at the University of Kansas. Bill Self, while beloved by many Oklahomans, seems to be wearing a Teflon suit once again. Surely the NCAA will hand down MUCH STRONGER penalties to the KU program than those placed on OSU.”
Kansas’ case is being reviewed by the Independent Accountability Review Process, an alternative process to the NCAA Infractions Committee, which is the route OSU took. The IARP is designed to take on particularly complex cases.
I have no idea if that’s good or bad for KU since the IARP has only been in existence since 2018. I have no idea where exactly KU’s case lies.
I do have an idea that if the Jayhawks get off lighter than OSU, there will be administrators in the Cowboys’ athletic department ready to storm the gates at NCAA headquarters. Justifiably.
---
From Mike: “Is there anybody, and I mean anybody, currently associated with the OSU men's basketball team that was around during 2017 (when Lamont Evans’ transgressions occurred)? The AD? Head coach? Players? Oh wait a minute.... Maybe, just maybe there's SOMEONE... Like a custodian that cleans the basketball offices that was there during 2017. But that’s a contract company. That person isn’t even employed by Oklahoma State University.
“But that’s probably close enough for the NCAA to penalize (just to wield their power) all those that aren’t anywhere near responsible for the infractions.”
Let’s just say the emailer here isn’t the only “Mike” torqued off about what happened to OSU basketball.
---
On the state of college sports
From Carleton: “I read Rick Telander’s ‘The One Hundred Yard Lie’ when first published in 1989, which proposed class attendance as optional for college athletes, with scholarships to attend college post eligibility. With NIL, the transfer portal and pending CFP expansion (which certainly would put more pressure on athletes’ academics) is it time to seriously consider Telander’s proposal?”
Thanks for the thought, Carleton.
I might not go so far as to deem attendance “optional,” but I do support committing further resources to post-eligibility academic opportunities for college players.
The NCAA and its member schools have been inflexible for way too long. It’s great to see measures related to NIL and the portal breaking that mold.
I hope the breaking continues, right through a reconsideration of realistic educational goals for athletes who commit so much of their time to their sports.
---
On acting my age
From Jay: “You are too old to say or write ‘cool’ or ‘dude.’ I know you’re trying to be ‘hip’ but it does not work for you. You come off as an old fart like me trying to be ‘cool.’ It is a faux pas.”
Noted, dude.