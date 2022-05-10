Guerin Emig mailbag: Will orange-tinted PGA patrons turn Southern Hills into Boone Pickens Stadium for Viktor Hovland?

We’re overdue a mailbag. Let’s correct that...

On Tulsa’s caddyshack

From Robert: “Read about Ben Hogan. I was another junior golfer who caddied in the 1970 PGA Championship for Jack Burke Jr. I thought he was 100 years old at the time (he probably was under 50) but he could still play. He made the cut and finished in the middle of the pack.

“I don’t remember how much he won, but he showed up the Sunday before the week of the tournament and I caddied eight straight days for him. Was paid $115 and a sleeve of balls...

“It was a completely different caddie-player dynamic back in the days before professional caddies. Jack Burke did not want anything from me except to beat him to his ball with the bag and keep his grips clean...

“One memorable practice round moment was when the kid caddying for Tommy Armour fell in the creek on No. 6, along with Armour’s clubs. We were playing behind their group.”

Brilliant, Robert. Thank you so much for sharing.

This got me bopping around Safari, and wouldn’t you know it – Burke, who won The Masters and the PGA Championship in 1956, got his golfing start as a caddie.

“I was in the caddie yard, carrying bags for 85 cents,” he told The Guardian in 2017. “I didn’t have any ambition of doing anything in golf except ‘carry this bag today.’ I just learned it all from watching better players when I was caddying.”

Another fun fact about Burke: He shares a locker at Augusta National with Tiger Woods.

---

From Larry: “Living in Broken Arrow is George Robert (Bob) Hill, who was on the bag for no less than U.S. Amateur champ Harvie Ward for the ’58 U.S. Open. Bob competed against Duke Soule (the Edison Eagle who caddied for Hogan during the ’58 Open at Southern Hills) many times during their high school years. They became quite good friends and had a great mutual respect for each other. They crossed paths over the duration of the ’58 Open and mutually enjoyed being on the bag for two very famous golfers.”

So great. Thank you for reaching out, Larry.

This one sent me down a Harvie Ward rabbit hole. A gem of an old story about him posted last year by the Sandhills Sentinel recalled his beating “a sophomore at Wake Forest from Pennsylvania named Arnold Palmer” in the semifinals of a 1948 U.S. Amateur tournament.

The description of the 22-year-old Ward at the time: “The son of a pharmacist from nearby Tarboro and enrolled at UNC-Chapel Hill. Not the best student, he is a charismatic fraternity kid, good-looking with a reputation as a ladies’ man.”

The description of Ward’s championship match from that tournament: “The 36-hole final match saw 2,500 people line the fairways of Pinehurst No. 2, most of them having made the short trip from Chapel Hill to root for Harvie. By one account, the Tar Heel crowd cheered mightily as if it were a football game, not knowing much about golf etiquette.”

Whaddya think... If 24-year-old Oklahoma State product Viktor Hovland leads the PGA at Southern Hills next Sunday, will the patrons root him on like it was a Cowboys football game?

---

From Julie: “When I was growing up in Duncan, we made many trips to Marlin, Texas, because that town was home for both of my parents... Our trip to Marlin always went through Fort Worth and when we went through Fort Worth, we always passed Ben Hogan’s house. It was on an incline above the highway. Although not level with the highway, it was quite easy to see. My father would start pointing it out. I remember it. I would probably have been five to ten years old.

“Can you imagine today a major sports figure living right on a highway!”

Great stuff, Julie. Thank you.

The only major sports figure I can think of with a house you can spot off a major highway is Bob Stoops.

---

From Oliver: “I enjoyed your column on the young caddie for Ben Hogan. Although not related to Southern Hills, I had the interesting fortune to have my uncle as the general chairman for the 1967 PGA at Columbine in Littleton, Colorado. It was originally scheduled for 1966, but a major flood on the South Platte River that summer wrecked five or six holes on the course, so Firestone in Akron picked up the tournament and switched Columbine to ‘67.

“My uncle’s home looked out on the 8th fairway, and I spent the whole week on their back patio and roaming the course to watch names like Arnold Palmer, a young Jack Nicklaus, Julius Boros and others.”

Thanks so much, Oliver.

My goal the week of the PGA is to befriend one of the patio crews along Southern Hills’ ribbon and to tailgate with them.

On the chaos surrounding name, image and likeness

From Chris: “I have accepted the world of college football for the reality it is. Even though I am an old school guy, I totally understand the player empowerment world. Philosophically I have been able to embrace NIL because at its core it is the individual’s personal value. Something all should cherish in America.

“Having said that, I’m not surprised at all where it has gone. Most of my circle of football fans and much of the sports radio discussion leading up to the launching of NIL thought it would be a wild Wild West scenario eventually dividing haves and have nots, causing initial chaos in college football. I emphasize ‘initial’ because I would never suggest we try to unravel the changes and I am hoping some order can be established. I consider Joe Castiglione a smart guy and I assume he and other college football leaders will be able to enact some rules and regulations around it to bring that order to the situation.

“However, it did strike me as naïve when he suggested some surprise at how it has turned out. Where we are today seemed very predictable to me. This is not a criticism of Joe, it was just the most interesting part of your column.”

Thanks for chiming in, Chris. Always appreciate your feedback.

One thing about NIL “dividing haves and have nots” — that wedge was driven into college football several years ago. The highest tiers of the SEC and Big Ten, along with Clemson, Oklahoma and Notre Dame planted that thing with a sledgehammer.

Does NIL favor programs with the best resources, shiniest objects and deepest pool of boosters? You can make that case in its present form, sure.

Was that already happening without NIL’s help? Gosh yes.

Will the wedge subside if NIL is reformed/legislated in some manner moving forward? Gosh no.

---

From Randy: “I enjoy watching college sports, but I understand what I am watching. They are part of the schools’ business models... As you have alluded to in other columns, the NCAA is in trouble largely because it is reaping what it has sown. A college coach with a million-dollar salary could drive a free car, but a player could be held in violation of the rules if he or she got a free hamburger from a local restaurant.

“It is realized that this is unfair to members of the golf, tennis, track, lacrosse and gymnastics teams, but why should we expect 19- and 20-year-old players to take life-changing injuries for the fans’ entertainment and the university’s business advantage without being compensated commensurately with the income they are generating for the university?”

Randy describes a reality that will be recognized, and accepted, when we reach the next stop on this irreversible course – the identification of college football players as employees worth both salaries and collective bargaining rights.

On You Know Who and USC

From Terry: “I think they should make a change in the rules that when a coach leaves, the players can’t follow the coach unless they sit out for a year.”

Can’t go there, Terry. These kids sign to play for coaches more often than they sign to play for schools. Nobody should be surprised, or bothered, when the kids follow their coaches, even in this NIL era of supposedly foul play.

The movement toward a freer transfer market, and immediate eligibility for the players who transfer, was born out of scenarios like Lincoln Riley’s move from OU to USC, and Brent Venables’ move from Clemson to OU for that matter. The players were left at a terrible disadvantage far too long.

On Mason Rudolph and the Steelers

From Bob: “Looks like the Steelers have given up hope on Mason Rudolph, given that they used a first-round choice on Kenny Pickett. I was really excited when they took James Washington and Rudolph in rounds 2 and 3 four years ago. Now it looks like they wasted two high picks.”

I was more skeptical about Rudolph as a Steeler than I was about Washington, just from the standpoint that I knew Rudolph was an immobile quarterback playing behind Pittsburgh’s unsteady offensive line. A bad combination right out of the gate.

Washington, I thought, was a second-round steal. I don’t know why he never caught fire with the Steelers. I still think he has a shot to do so now that he’s in Dallas.

The Cowboys were fortunate to hang onto offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during the most recent NFL coaching cycle. Let’s see if Moore can help unlock Washington.

On OU softball

From Mark: “Did you notice that Oklahoma State is the only team the Sooners played more than one time this year and failed to run-rule?”

Let’s see...

Before Bedlam, OU had played multiple games against McNeese State, Houston, Hawaii, Baylor, UAB, Texas Tech, Texas, Iowa State and Kansas...

Yep. Mark is right on. The Sooners run-ruled them all at least once.

But not OSU. A tribute to how tough the Cowgirls made it on college softball’s doomsday machine.

By the way, OSU was the only multi-game opponent OU had not run-ruled at this stage of last season as well. The Sooners did catch the Cowgirls a fourth time in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament, and run-ruled them 10-2 for the championship.

I’m guessing that does not happen if we see a fourth OU-OSU matchup in OKC this weekend.

On my aching back

From Patrick: “1. I am a cyclist and really enjoy your comments on riding in Tulsa. More on your cycling adventures would be nice. 2. I went to Bishop Kelley in the 60s and Coach Crosby was a teacher and coach. I liked him, too.”

Thanks, Patrick. Coach Crosby really was the best.

I would love to write something about my latest cycling adventure out to Broken Arrow or Glenpool or Skiatook, or simply up and down the River Parks Trail. Alas, the ruptured disc in my lower back has me on the DL.

Let’s just say this will go down as the spring and summer my back ached and my heart broke. I am dying that my bike is parked in the closet instead of atop Turkey Mountain.

