Guerin Emig mailbag: What if Bedlam becomes launching pad for Garret Rangel like it did Mason Rudolph?

You reached out to me. Allow me to reach back.

From Michael: “Garret Rangel’s performance reminds of Mason Rudolph’s late entry into the 2014 season. Mason was productive in a loss against Baylor (13/25 and 281 yards, 2 TD’s, 2 INT) and then helped defeat the Sooners in Bedlam. For a true freshman, I thought Garret’s performance was encouraging.

“Oklahoma State’s defense needs to make a play to get off the field and support from the offense. Overcoming four turnovers is mental as well as an emotional hurdle for this group.

"Jim Knowles wasn’t an overnight success. Knowles was smarter when Malcolm Rodriguez was making plays. Derek Mason is dealing with injuries and working with players who weren’t starters at the beginning of the season. Even overpaid coaches deserve grace.

“Here’s hoping Spencer Sanders returns and wins 3 more games to become the winningest OSU QB.”

Good stuff all around, Michael. Let’s see...

The Rangel-Rudolph comparison is very interesting. We remember 2014 Bedlam for Tyreek Hill’s 82-yard punt return. For good reason. It will always be one of the wildest swings in the history of that rivalry.

But that game, and specifically his 43-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Sheperd right before Hill’s return, helped launch Rudolph’s career.

Wouldn’t it be something if OSU’s trip to Norman Nov. 18 launched Rangel’s?

I, too, was encouraged by the freshman quarterback at Kansas, interceptions and all. I will be even more encouraged if he beats Iowa State, Oklahoma or West Virginia the next three weeks.

Having written that, I hope Sanders returns as Michael does.

Gundy has referenced Sanders not getting his due during various interview settings the past couple years. He’s right. OSU fans hold too many of Sanders’ mistakes against him. They don’t realize the number of plays the guy has made to overcome those mistakes.

They certainly don’t give him enough credit for winning 30 games, two shy of Rudolph’s program standard.

I wrote about Sanders’ future this week. I have no idea whether he’ll come back for a sixth OSU season next fall, but it feels like a pretty big ask given what he has been through physically and even psychologically given the expectations heaped upon him since 2019.

If this marks Sanders’ college swan song, he deserves to go out on a much higher note than losing his last game 48-0 at Kansas State. He deserves a lot more than he has gotten, honestly, since becoming the Cowboys’ QB1.

As for Michael’s Mason-Knowles comparison... Yes, Rodriguez made Knowles look awfully good in 2020-21. Just don’t discount how much growth Rodriguez experienced in Knowles’ system in 2018-19.

Perhaps Mason and linebacker Mason Cobb will be just as mutually beneficial some day. Wouldn’t hurt if that happened as soon as 2023.

On Oklahoma and ESPN+

From Gil: “Being an avid OU fan and alum, I deeply resent not being able to watch a game without paying for it. Plus since I don’t have Smart TV I had to watch it on the small screen of my laptop. Joe Castiglione needs to consider more than just the money.”

I’m not going to hold your frustration against you, Gil. I have accepted the Streaming Age as gracefully as I can and watch quite a bit of live sports on my laptop.

And yet I took a deep, slow, cleansing breath the other night every time the college basketball game I was streaming froze on my screen. I stopped counting at 20. It was maddening.

As for Joe C, the OU-Baylor game wasn’t his call. It was assigned after ESPN and Fox picked what Big 12 games they wanted on what platforms.

Also, if ESPN and Fox are going to keep paying OU, OSU and any other athletic department a bazillion dollars through their contracts with Power 5 conferences...

Let’s put it this way: Castiglione probably shouldn’t consider more than just the money. Not in this case. Not with media networks as central to college sports as the conferences and schools themselves.

---

From Terry: “I purchased the package deal in September to watch the OU-Kent State game and so I was already set up for OU-Baylor. What I didn’t like about Saturday’s game was several times ESPN chose to show the sidelines or the stadium when the teams were almost ready to run and didn’t return until the plays were already in progress. The fourth and one where Marcus Major was down, I didn’t really get to see where the ball was. Then it showed Baylor on offense and then went to Dave Aranda on the sidelines.

“I was just wondering if anyone else noticed this or are the camera people not as experienced as the major networks and regular ESPN? Also I am not impressed with the picture. Seems dull compared to other networks. And I like to switch to other games during commercials and it takes longer to return back and forth.”

I talked to Castiglione the week of the Baylor game about production quality. He said since ESPN was in charge of the operation that viewers shouldn’t notice a difference in quality. Sounds like that wasn’t completely the case.

I’m more interested in Terry’s point about switching to other games. That’s the one annoyance I can’t shake – it is SO much easier to channel surf on the traditional big screen than to bop around different streaming channels.

I’ve tried streaming two games at once, on two different networks, and keeping them in different windows. But yeah, it isn’t as convenient as flashing across several channels with the ol’ remote control.

---

From Pete: “Quite distressed about the OU-Baylor game only being televised on ESPN+. I think it a waste of money for this one game. Recognize these two middle-of-the road teams don’t hold much interest for the rest of the nation but dammit it does for me.”

Pete’s use of “middle of the road” is about right.

Did having the Sooners on ESPN+ draw interest in, and potentially subscribers to, that platform last week? Yes.

Did having the Sooners on ESPN+ help OU advertise its own partnership with the streaming platform? Yes.

But seriously... Is this game on the ESPN mother ship, and not ESPN+, if OU and Baylor are doing what we all thought they would be and contending for a Big 12 championship? Absolutely.

Sometimes you get what you deserve. The 5-3/2-3 in the Big 12 Sooners, as well as the 5-3/3-2 Bears, got what they deserve when it came to media assignment of their game.

On the Miracle in Manhattan

From Fred: “I read this article in real time in Sports Illustrated when I was a subscriber. I’m not sure how old you were when this article came out. You may have not read it. Please read it if you have not in the past. I loved it and marvel at the progress made at K State, some at the expense of my school, Oklahoma State. I could be a Cat fan.”

Fred sent me a link to the September of 1989 SI piece entitled “Futility U.” I was a senior at Kansas in the fall of ’89.

Jayhawks aren’t supposed to feel sorry for the Wildcats, but I distinctly remember pretty damn blue after reading that. Might have been because KU was about as hopeless a cause as K-State at the time.

Check out this quote from the then-newly-hired Bill Snyder from the SI article: “These kids expect so little of themselves now. They came here hoping for so much, and they have gotten so little. That’s bad, because if you don’t succeed at what you think is important, then it becomes less important.”

I mean... Damn.

And this one from former K-State coach Vince Gibson: “They have no players, and they have no money... I tell you, every day there is a catastrophe.”

Fred’s email is a reminder that no matter what any coach does at any program from here until the end of time, nothing will top Snyder’s Miracle in Manhattan.

On one more memory

From one Bob: “Late in the OSU-Kansas State game Jake Rubley did some mop up duty at QB for K-State. The announcer said he was the son of former TU QB T.J. Rubley. I did a little research and found out he is a redshirt freshman and was a Top 25 QB coming out of high school. His dad coached him his first three years in high school in Colorado before he went to Iowa for his last year. His uncle Terry Rubley quarterbacked Iowa State in 1977 and led them to a 24-21 win at Nebraska. I was at that game.

“Earle Bruce had the Cyclones in a good place at that time.”

Oh wow. Earle Bruce.

Remember when The Picker was at the height of his power and he always referred to Bruce as “Biscuits” in his Tulsa World (or was it Tribune?) column?

Thanks for the trip back in time, Bob. Much appreciated.

On the business

From another Bob: “The Tulsa World has a history of being a proud sponsor of the Tulsa Run. On Saturday we had the 45th annual run, but the coverage in your paper was minimal. We only received one page of pictures, stories and winning times.”

I am an enormous Tulsa Run advocate, Bob, but I’m gonna level with you...

If the World is able to pony up a full page of pictures, stories and results... given we are in the middle of football season in sports and election season in news, and given the staffing and budgetary reality for our media operation as well as everybody else’s right now...

I might be thankful for just that one page.

Do I wish we could back to the way it was? Gosh yes.

Is that ever going to happen? Gosh no.