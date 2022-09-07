Guerin Emig mailbag: Week 1 no time to panic over anything, OSU's defense included

This week’s mailbag starts where I thought it would given the last two hours of Oklahoma State’s opener against Central Michigan...

On OSU’s defense

From Chris: “I am trying not to overreact about the defense. I was preparing myself for a less-than unit from last year’s defense, because it’s just not realistic, but man, what should I make of that performance ? I know, first game, playing the second unit... All those thoughts I have already considered. But I’m not ready for return to weak defensive efforts.

“I’m incredibly proud of Spencer Sanders and hoping he has an incredible year. We’ve known for a couple of years he likes to play fast. I’m becoming one of those that asks, if you go fast on offense, does it automatically mean the defense gives up a lot? I know the theory is the defense gets gassed because they are on the field more, and that is a real thing. But do we have to look like that on defense?”

Thanks for the email, Chris. Let’s break this down...

1 – Everybody overreacts to everything on Week 1, OSU fans included. We don’t have to reach that far back for a lesson in chilling out and letting the season develop...

The Cowboys looked like they couldn’t beat anybody of substance on Week 1 of the 2021 season. Remember how blah they looked against Missouri State?

All that bunch did was go on to beat everybody in the Big 12 except Iowa State and Baylor, then topple Notre Dame for a Fiesta Bowl championship.

2 – The sooner everybody accepts the inevitable defensive decline from the ’21 Cowboys, the better. It appears to be steeper than we imagined not so much based on OSU-Central Michigan last week, but due to what Malcolm Rodriguez is doing in Detroit, andhow much better Ohio State’s defense came out against Notre Dame under Jim Knowles.

Last year really was a special combination of the right coordinator with the right players. That becomes more obvious even as this season dawns.

3 – The Cowboys did play several reserves after building a 51-15 lead, but the idea that Central Michigan’s 44 points and 546 yards came mostly at second-teamers’ expense is wrong.

Thomas Harper, Tyler Lacy, Brendon Evers and Brock Martin made tackles during CMU’s 80-yard touchdown drive to make it 51-22 in the third quarter.

Starting linebackers Mason Cobb and Xavier Benson made tackles during CMU’s 70-yard touchdown drive to make it 58-36 in the fourth quarter.

Benson and Evers made tackles during CMU’s 72-yard touchdown drive to make it 58-44.

Was there inexperience in play? Absolutely. Kendal Daniels, Korie Black, Sean Michael Flanagan, Demarco Jones, Nathan Latu and Collin Clay were also involved during CMU’s rally. All of these guys can help the defensive cause this season, but first they’ve got to play some minutes that they haven’t played to this point, at least at OSU.

Having said that, lethargy seemed more of a factor than inexperience last week. The Cowboys sagged after taking their 36-point lead. They did what the Oklahoma Sooners did after jumping ahead of UTEP 21-0 last Saturday.

That’s more human nature than lack of experience.

4 – Chris should ask about offensive tempo being a factor. It does gas the defense when it takes the offense to 90 seconds to score instead of 9 minutes.

Derek Mason isn’t just adjusting to different personnel as Knowles’ successor, he is adjusting to Sanders’ faster pace.

The first-year coordiantor is really gonna earn his $1.1 million this year.

On OSU’s attendance

From Mary: “I could not find the attendance for the OSU/Chippewa game last night. Since it was the opening of football season, I think that should have been included in the text of your column.”

Thanks for the note, Mary. I typically don’t include attendance figures in my game columns, but you make a good point about it being the opener. First games aren’t just a gauge for teams, they offer pretty decent indicators of fan interest as well.

OSU listed attendance against Central Michigan at 53,808. The student section was jammed; the empty spaces were in other sections of Boone Pickens Stadium.

The threat of rain kept some fans from driving over/up from Tulsa/OKC I suspect. I thought it was still a good turnout. It topped last year’s opening crowd of 50,807 but fell shy of the 2019 home opener against McNeese State (55,509).

For what it’s worth, Mike Gundy credited the noise in the west end zone for spurring OSU’s defense to record that safety in the first quarter.

On OSU’s place in history

From Robert: “Thanks for a wonderful article on that OU/OSU game so long ago. I am a retired OSU administrator/teacher and familiar with that game and many others for several reasons.

“Most notably, my deceased father, who would've been 100 this year, Bob (senior) attended OSU as a 16 year old freshman in 1938, was in attendance at the opening of Gallagher Hall (so called) and after my birth in 1947, and took me to as many OU and other games in all sports as possible, starting with my first in 1949 until today.”

That’s really cool, Robert. Thank you so much for sharing.

We should all thank Randy Krehbiel for his wonderful piece on the 1945 Bedlam game, AKA: “The surprising game that changed college football in Oklahoma.”

A brilliant story from a brilliant writer.

On Arkansas’ mistreatment

From James: “Arkansas is an important area team that is followed by many Tulsa World subscribers. Arkansas was playing a nationally ranked team that made the CFP playoffs last year, and more importantly Cincinnati is a TU opponent.

“For the the life of me, I don’t understand why there was no TW coverage of this game, coincidentally one of the more competitive and fun games to watch last weekend.”

I appreciate your concern, James. I have been over this before, but it’s worth going over again since the World has covered Arkansas in the past, and would cover Arkansas now if we had the staff to do so.

We aren’t choosing to ignore the Razorbacks, we are simply writing from the games we are able to on Saturdays.

You have no idea how badly I wish it was 1992, not 2022, and the World had the budget and personnel to dedicate a beat writer to Fayetteville. That day has come and gone, I’m afraid.

The least I can do in the meantime is offer links to stories that were filed from Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here’s what I found...

From Nate Allen, courtesy of Southwest Arkansas Today: Hogs’ big plays finally put Cincinnati away.

From Eric Bolin of the Associated Press: Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati.

From Wally Hall of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: Hogs meet early hopes, expectations.

From Matt Jones of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette: Jefferson leads Razorbacks to season-opening win over Cincinnati.

Also...

On 33 shots in the dark

From Bill: “About your ’33 predictions’ column... keep track of your projections. We’re all going to want to see your success rate at season’s end.”

My goal is to get 3 of the 33 correct. That would be overachieving based on my track record.

But yes, I will look back at the end of the season and answer to my silliness.

From Richard: “Here’s hoping every one comes true except number 29.”

No. 29, for the record: “Thanks to the most feverish crowd since the 2008 ‘Jump Around’ game against Texas Tech, plus Gabriel’s 375 yards passing, OU will take Bedlam Nov. 19.”

At least, Richard, I had your Cowboys winning the Bedlam rematch for the Big 12 championship two weeks later. I thought hard about going the other way around.