Guerin Emig mailbag: Reader feedback reflects it's as good to be Mike Gundy right now as it's tough to be Brent Venables

We’ll get to OU football angst in a minute, but let’s start this week’s mailbag with the Bedlam program that deserves the lead-off spot...

From Mike: “Who wins OSU at TCU?”

Nothing wrong with getting straight to the point, Mike. Appreciate that.

I feel about this game as I did OSU’s showdown at Baylor two weeks ago – flip a coin – but I’m picking the Cowboys same as I did when they battled the Bears.

OSU needs Spencer Sanders to outplay Max Duggan same as he did Blake Shapen at Baylor. I’m not sure what to think about that, mainly because I keep picturing that ice bag Sanders had attached to his throwing shoulder after last week’s win over Texas Tech.

OSU-TCU is more a leap of faith in Mike Gundy, who has discovered something important the last few years – how to win big games.

The Cowboys have won eight of their last nine and 17 of their past 23 against top-25 competition. They have won 10 of their last 13 in games involving two top-25 teams.

One more stat: The Pokes are 7-1 over their last eight road games.

Sonny Dykes is an impressive coach who has been at this a while. He won a few biggies at Louisiana Tech, Cal and SMU before taking over the Horned Frogs this year.

But with coaching such a critical theme both in Stillwater and Norman this season, I’ll ride with Gundy here. I trust him, Kasey Dunn and Derek Mason to have the Cowboys ready to answer another loud bell.

I just hope Sanders’ shoulder feels better.

---

From Rhonda: “The column on Mike Gundy was a winner. You had me laughing with tears in my eyes! Of course at the same time I’m thanking the Great One Above for how things turned out.”

Rhonda references a column I never figured I’d write... until Gundy shared the story about interviewing with the Tampa Bay Bucs a decade ago.

The Bucs wound up hiring Greg Schiano in January of 2012, but do you remember who had first dibs and was actually negotiating a deal before a sudden change of heart? Chip Kelly.

Kelly wound up staying at Oregon another year. Then he left to take over the Philadelphia Eagles and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich was promoted to take over the Ducks.

Here’s another what-if scenario...

Hot as Oregon’s offense was at the time, OSU’s was hotter. The Cowboys averaged 546 yards and 49 points in 2011 to beat the Ducks’ 523 and 46.

Any chance Ducks CEO Phil Knight had Gundy on speed dial 10 years ago? Just in case he lost Kelly?

Helfrich probably would have been the guy to replace Kelly had Chip followed through with the Bucs – 2011 marked Helfrich’s third season at Oregon – but it does make you wonder.

And if you think Gundy would have been nuts to leave Stillwater for Eugene, Oregon – a cultural shift akin to Gregg Popovich taking a job in Starkville, Mississippi – remember, Gundy was nuts enough to interview for an NFL job. Three times.

OK. On to the angst…

From Shaun: “WTF just happened in the Cotton Bowl?”

Also straight the point. Well put, Shaun.

I’m going to start with something unpopular: Texas is figuring some things out.

Namely, Steve Sarkisian is doing something predecessor Tom Herman never could – he is taking five-star offensive talent and designing ways to maximize their impact.

It isn’t something as simple as letting Jermaine Gresham clone Ja’Tavion Sanders do something besides block at tight end. It’s taking a wide receiver as brilliant as Xavier Worthy and leveraging the defensive attention on him to open space for Sanders, Jordan Whittington and a host of other receivers.

Texas’ offensive line is solid. The Longhorns’ defense is solid. Both need work looking ahead to the SEC.

But right now I expect that offense with those skill players, a healthy Quinn Ewers among them, to play for a Big 12 championship Dec. 3. Because there’s some coaching going on in Austin.

There isn’t enough coaching going on in Norman.

Jeff Lebby can’t do anything about Dillon Gabriel getting a concussion against TCU. But for his offense to look barely functional with a week to absorb Gabriel’s blow?

It’s like the hue and cry about the program in general after the last two weeks... Nobody expects perfection here, but everybody expects basic capability.

Nobody figured the Sooners would go 12-0 after they shellacked Nebraska, but nobody figured they would lose their next three games, two of which were noncompetitive.

Yes, Lincoln Riley left the roster in a lurch.

Yes, inspired quarterbacking by Caleb Williams in 2021 and Spencer Rattler in 2020 masked warts at other important positions.

Yes, it’s going to take Brent Venables longer than his first season to find solutions to serious problems.

But for a team, for Venables’ defense for crying out loud, to regress so terribly? Short of a player mutiny nobody knows about, that falls 100 percent on the staff.

---

From Larry: “I still am 100% behind Brent. But I wouldn't give you two cents for both of his coordinators together.”

I’m not there yet. I liked what Lebby did at Nebraska as much as I wondered about him leaving the Cotton Bowl. Let’s afford him more time to work through current events, same as we should Venables.

I don’t see the point in criticizing Ted Roof, since the buck with OU’s defense stops with the head coach they hired to fix the defense.

---

From Clayton: “As Barry Switzer said , ‘Players win football games and players lose football games.’

“Brent is a good coach. He just does not have much real talent. Both lines are deficient and his starting quarterback is just above average for the Big 12.

“Barry was not a great coach but he was one of the best, if not the best recruiter who ever ‘played the game.’ Brent has a lot of recruiting to do.”

Appreciate the note, Clayton.

Both lines are deficient, to your point. The Longhorns didn’t just annihilate the Sooners in space with better skill players, they bossed the line of scrimmage for three hours. They did so with linemen more of the Big 12’s caliber than the SEC’s. That’s troubling.

Gabriel is a good quarterback, he’s just on a team that needs someone like Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray to bail it out. Gabriel isn’t Mayfield or Murray. That’s another problem.

Venables is a proven recruiter. He’ll get his share of high school talent, I’m certain. Rivals ranks OU’s 2023 recruiting class No. 7 (behind Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas and LSU).

Here’s what Venables and staff must improve moving forward – their portal evaluation.

They had time, even arriving last December and January, to fill some of their post-Riley roster holes via the portal. They did not do that, by and large.

That’s turning out to be a killer.

---

From Bill: “Maybe they can get Barry to install the wishbone.”

If the Sooners lose to Kansas by another 30 to 40 points Saturday, I’m giving Venables Bill’s email address.

---

From John: “I wonder if the Sooners have maybe lost a little swagger and confidence?”

They’ve lost a LOT of swagger and confidence, John. You can see it in the second halves of their games. Actually, you could see it before halftime against Texas.

Something Venables said this week is relevant here: “Handling failure is knowing not everything’s going to go well or go perfect, and it doesn’t have to. So just having a poise and a maturity to know in those moments, don’t flinch. Play the next play, play the next series. Get the adjustments, get the corrections, and then take it to the field the next series, as opposed to so much stress where it’s catastrophic if things don’t go well.”

We can substitute “play the next game” for “play the next play/series” given what the Sooners are dealing with. They can’t let the stress pile up or more “catastrophe” is certain to follow.

---

From Oliver: “I heard something this morning on ESPN radio... When they turned to Oklahoma, they said something said something that I think is worth keeping an eye on. ‘Oklahoma may be on the verge of being another Nebraska.’ OU fans would bristle at this of course, but it happened in Lincoln. Coach after coach coming and going in order to try to relive a gloried past.

“My only comment on that is to consider the word ‘hubris.’ It’s a powerful word and can spell trouble. It is something I think OU fans in particular need to think about…

“OU is in a strange and unexpected place… As with any change at the top as has happened in Norman, it will take (as Tom Osborne said often) four or five years to develop the program to where it needs to be.

“The OU fans probably need a lot of patience as this team moves in to the SEC. I don’t think they have it.”

I’d like to think Venables comes out of his tailspin faster than Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini, Mike Riley and Scott Frost did at Nebraska, but Oliver’s point is well-made – Sooner Nation has had it remarkably well the past 23 years.

We all forget because it’s been a while, but since Bob Stoops took over OU before the 1999 season, Alabama has suffered through seasons of 3-8, 4-9 and 6-7.

Michigan went 3-9 in 2008. Clemson went 6-7 in 2010. Ohio State went 6-7 in 2011. Notre Dame went 4-8 in 2016.

USC lured Riley because the Trojans went 4-8 last year.

None of those blue-blooded fan bases wanted anywhere near the word “patience.” All of them suffered from Oliver’s danger word “hubris” as a result.

Should OU fans give Venables Oliver’s suggested “four or five years?” With Joe Castiglione opening the resources checkbook, andwith a quicker-fix option like the transfer portal available to coaches, how about we make it closer to “two or three?”

I’m not sure there’s a choice with OU headed to the SEC in two or three.

---

From a different John: “What is the underlying story behind Cale Gundy’s resignation? Who was the player who had offensive words on his tablet and is that player still with team? Has this caused unseen turmoil within the OU football program?”

Thanks for the questions, John.

I don’t know about the player, and I don’t care. You shouldn’t either. No OU fans should. It didn’t matter then, it doesn’t matter now.

I know of no other details than what emerged when Gundy resigned 2½ months. He was reckless in a really bad moment and it cost him his job, justifiably.

Has this caused any lingering turmoil? Could be. Though nobody was asking this question after OU dogged Nebraska to move to 3-0.

I’d put Gundy’s resignation somewhere in the 100s on the Sooners’ checklist of issues, ranked in order of importance.

---

From Pat: “I was sorry your talents Saturday were wasted on OU.”

I got a half-chuckle out of your sentiment, Pat. Thanks.

But honestly, there are worse things in life than being paid to go the Cotton Bowl on a brilliant October day and write about a college football game between archrivals, even a game as lopsided as that one.

I figure 49-0 is what I deserve, and maybe what we all deserve, after 55-48 last year... and 53-45 the year before that... and 34-27 in 2019... and 48-45 in 2018... and 29-24 in 2017... and 45-40 in 2016...

OU’s 2018 Big 12 Championship winner over the Longhorns caused palpitations, even with the two-score margin of 39-27.

I have been spoiled rotten writing about this game for a while now. We have all been spoiled watching it.

Here’s one more on the business side of things…

From Gary: “Please help me understand why I didn’t see a single story about our three major college football teams in today’s e-edition of the Tulsa World. It is my understanding that all three teams play tomorrow.”

Gary wrote me last Friday, and I thank him for doing so. I’d rather readers care enough to reach out with complaints than brood quietly until their blood boils over.

I actually wrote four items between Wednesday and Thursday last week. Two on OU-Texas, one on OSU-Texas Tech and one on TU-Navy. All of them were meant for our web page, not the print edition which appears online as our e-edition.

My advice to Gary is the same as it is to all of you – don’t limit your readership to our print or e-editions. If you do that you miss too many offerings, from blogs to podcasts to videos to gosh knows what else we throw online, from too many of our departments, sports included.

I’m submitting this mailbag to our web product. It’s how I submit every mailbag, since we can cover a lot more ground in this format than we can if the mailbag is printed.

I love it that we still have loyal print subscribers, and those who have transitioned to our e-edition. That’s wonderful to know and I thank you, deeply, for staying with us like that.

Just be sure to get outside that box now and then, pop open tulsaworld.com and spend some time making sure you didn’t miss anything because we didn’t print it.